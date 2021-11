“For me it is having faith in yourself, knowing what your limits are, and being okay with what you can and cannot do. “ Heather K., program participant. The Woodlands works hard to generate faith, possibilities, and inspiration. Heather K’s sentiment, quoted above, demonstrates the impact Woodlands’ staff hopes to impart to every participant. And that impact extends beyond those who participate in our programs. The Woodlands becomes, for many families, a safe haven for their loved ones, a place they can feel confident that their son or daughter will receive the highest quality programming, the utmost care, and a positive experience.

