Morrisey, other attorneys general win tax lawsuit against Biden administration

By Tyler Arnold
starvedrock.media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A tax provision in the federal government’s most recent COVID-19 stimulus bill cannot be enforced against West Virginia and 12 other states who sued President Joe Biden’s administration, according to a ruling from a federal judge. The judge struck down a provision that would have...

www.starvedrock.media

city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita Files Lawsuit To Stop Biden From Forcing Vaccine Mandates

On Monday, Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a third lawsuit aimed at stopping President Joe Biden’s unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates — this one against a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule requiring vaccination of all health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare or Medicaid. “No pandemic gives...
LAW
fox2detroit.com

House passes Biden’s social spending, climate bill, sending measure to Senate

WASHINGTON - Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved...
CONGRESS & COURTS
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

West Virginia AG Morrisey: 13-state coalition wins COVID economic aid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a 13 state bipartisan coalition won its court case Monday to protect what Morrisey calls the well-established authority of states to lower taxes for their citizens. The lawsuit, filed in April, argued federal treasury officials cannot force states...
CHARLESTON, WV
Person
Joe Biden
West Virginia Record

Morrisey joins 12 states in suing Biden administration over additional vaccine mandates

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with 11 other states, joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request...
HEALTH
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General files motion for preliminary injunction in border wall lawsuit

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Texas Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against the Biden Administration for refusing to continue construction on the Southwest border wall. Missouri and Texas filed suit in late October to require the Biden Administration to continue construction on the border wall using funds already appropriated by Congress for that construction.
MISSOURI STATE
#Attorney General#Attorneys#Stimulus Bill
Georgia Recorder

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
