“I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, I’m not going to shoot it," Krasinski says in Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office of the writers' plan to have Jim and Cathy kiss while in Florida. Krasinski adds: “My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.” ALSO: Office Ladies podcast reveals that the Season 5 cheese balls cold open took hours to film, didn't use CGI and was the "product of exhaustion" from the writers.

