There might still be weeks until you need to start defrosting your turkey, making your cranberry sauce, and smashing your cooked potatoes, but Thanksgiving prep calls for more than just getting your ingredients ready. Any good home cook knows how helpful it can be to have the best tools when you're prepping a large dinner, and Thanksgiving might call for more gadgets than any other holiday. Think meat thermometers, basters, can openers, and mashers, and if you don't have any of these items or are missing some in your kitchen, thankfully there's no better time to gather them.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO