Netflix To Release Weekly Viewing Top Ten Lists Of Hours Viewed

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith demand increasing for more detailed streaming platform metrics, Netflix -- the dominant U.S streaming platform -- says it will begin publishing a weekly “Top 10 on Netflix” every Tuesday. In a blog post, Pablo Perez De Rosso, vice president-content strategy, planning and analysis for Netflix, says the data...

www.mediapost.com

Deadline

Lifting Veil On More Streaming Data, Netflix Will Release Weekly Top 10 Charts For TV And Film Across Global Footprint

In a significant uptick in self-reported streaming data, Netflix says it plans to publish weekly top 10 lists spanning films and series in the English- and non-English-speaking world. The charts will reflect total viewing time, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a view. Viewing of both original and licensed fare will be captured from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos first outlined the change of metrics at the Code Conference last September, releasing new charts of top titles. In addition to the...
NFL
Business Insider

3 ways to add channels to your Roku

You can add channels on Roku via the device, the mobile app, or the Roku website. Nearly every streaming service is available as a Roku channel — everything from Netflix and HBO Max to CBS All Access and Peacock. The Roku Channel is one channel option that lets you access...
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

Netflix's Expanded Viewing Data Move Is Mainly a Flex

So the company has announced a major expansion of its Top 10 lists, with weekly reports at top10.netflix.com detailing the most-viewed TV shows and movies globally (for both English and non-English titles) and in more than 90 countries. It has also enlisted professional services firm EY to audit its metrics, with those results to be released in 2022.
blackfilm.com

Introducing “Top 10 on Netflix,” A New Website That Highlights Weekly Global/Country Lists of the Most Popular Series & Films

Today Netflix launched “Top10 on Netflix” — a new website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular series and films on Netflix. The streaming platform will publish their new weekly “Top 10 on Netflix” every Tuesday based on hours viewed from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles. They’ve broken the lists down as follows: global Top 10 lists for Films (English), TV (English), Films (non-English) and TV (non-English), as well as rankings for over 90 countries. The website is currently available in English and Spanish, with more languages to come next year. Learn more here and visit the website to see what’s in the Top 10 this week.
Deadline

‘You’ & ‘Squid Game’ Top Netflix’s First Weekly TV Streaming Top Ten Chart

Netflix has published its first weekly top ten lists spanning series and films with You and Squid Game taking the top TV spots. The streamer revealed at its third quarter financials that it was shaking up the way that it measures and releases ratings data, switching from reporting on the number of households that watch a series or film to reporting on hours viewed.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

New Netflix Metric Is Aimed More At Fans Than Business Partners

In the rollout of its new measurement metric on Tuesday, Netflix’s corporate communications on the subject seemed to emphasize that the company underwent this revamp primarily to satisfy its fan base. But one suspects that subscribers -- i.e., ordinary folk -- who have occasionally taken to social media to cast...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

Nielsen's August 'Gauge' Remains Relatively Flat For Streaming

An August reading of Nielsen’s “The Gauge” now says streaming broadly accounts for a 28% share of total TV usage among persons 2 years and older -- the same levels for July and June. Still, there were some micro-changes from month to month. “The Gauge” is a monthly “macro-analysis” of...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

Expand Disney+ Beyond Family Fare? Disney Execs Reportedly Disagree

With Disney+’s phenomenal two-year subscriptions growth run slowing as saturation levels rise in North America and Europe, some analysts have argued that the streaming service will have to offer a broader variety of content for adults to reach its growth targets in the years ahead. MoffettNathanson senior analyst Michael Nathanson,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC+’s ‘Anna’: TV Review

From Amazon’s remake of Utopia to CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand to FX on Hulu’s take on Y: The Last Man, audiences haven’t been eager to embrace the myriad TV projects focused on the aftermath of fictional global pandemics — shows that had the bad fate to be developed before, but released after, we experienced the real thing. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth at least did well enough to be renewed for a second season, and we’ll see what happens with HBO Max’s upcoming Station Eleven or the second installment of Nat Geo’s pandemic-of-the-year anthology The Hot Zone. AMC+’s Anna begins each...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Disney Adds Disney+ And ESPN+ To Hulu + Live TV, Raises Bundle’s Monthly Price By $5

Softening the blow of a monthly price hike, Disney is offering subscribers to Hulu’s live TV service access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge. Beginning on December 21, the Hulu + Live TV package will cost $5 more each month. It will go up to $70 with the ad-supported tier of Hulu’s on-demand service and $76 with the ad-free Hulu. Notifications to subscribers have just gone out this morning. The new bundle builds on success the company has had with its combined offering of Disney+, ESPN+ and on-demand Hulu. That trio was announced in mid-2019, just before the record-setting launch...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Harriet the Spy’ Review: Beanie Feldstein’s Voice Work Shines in Apple TV’s Flat Animated Series

In 1964 author Louise Fitzhugh introduced readers to an 11-year-old wannabe spy named Harriet M. Welch. Despite the success of the books, pop culture certainly took its time monetizing Fitzhugh’s character, with Nickelodeon only bringing Harriet to the big screen in 1996 with a more up-to-date sensibility. Now, Apple TV+ has returned to Fitzhugh’s character, and her illustrated aesthetic with their new animated series, “Harriet the Spy.” With just five episodes in its debut season, and another five set to come out next spring, writer Will McRobb’s series isn’t so much a standard television adaptation of Fitzhugh’s novel as it is...
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

New Netflix Produced K-drama Hellbound Premieres to #1 on Worldwide Top 10 Viewing Stats But with Mixed Reviews

Streaming platform Netflix continues to pace out its produced K-drama drops, the schedule it basically one drama a month, with Squid Game in September creating the biggest K-drama buzz of all time with the worldwide audiences followed by a good reception for My Name in October. November was this past Friday’s release of Hellbound (To Hell), the supernatural and religious horror drama adapted from the dark webtoon and starring Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah. The series premiered to #1 on Netflix worldwide top viewing shows so clearly the K-drama surge continues, and Squid Game remained firmly on that list in #2 and the lovely The King’s Affection was in the 9th spot. As for reviews of Hellbound, the US critics and viewers love it, it’s got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and the reviews are on the positive side for the interesting story, creepy premise, and religious fanaticism critique. But Asian viewers skew more middle of the less, not a lot of criticism that the drama is bad but more how dark, violent, and all action no character development was in there.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Arcane’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement. While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie...
TV SERIES
The Drum

Sky reinvented long-form viewing with an ambitious 12-hour activation

Sky won ‘Best Use of Live Video’ at The Drum Awards for Social Media in 2021, transporting audiences with a long-form viewing experience called ‘The Third Day: Autumn’. This ambitious activation was a first for Sky, and here the team shares how it pulled off this remarkable feat. The Third...
TV SERIES

