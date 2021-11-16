Netflix To Release Weekly Viewing Top Ten Lists Of Hours Viewed

Streaming platform Netflix continues to pace out its produced K-drama drops, the schedule it basically one drama a month, with Squid Game in September creating the biggest K-drama buzz of all time with the worldwide audiences followed by a good reception for My Name in October. November was this past Friday’s release of Hellbound (To Hell), the supernatural and religious horror drama adapted from the dark webtoon and starring Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, and Won Jin Ah. The series premiered to #1 on Netflix worldwide top viewing shows so clearly the K-drama surge continues, and Squid Game remained firmly on that list in #2 and the lovely The King’s Affection was in the 9th spot. As for reviews of Hellbound, the US critics and viewers love it, it’s got 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and the reviews are on the positive side for the interesting story, creepy premise, and religious fanaticism critique. But Asian viewers skew more middle of the less, not a lot of criticism that the drama is bad but more how dark, violent, and all action no character development was in there.

