Fact check: Frozen waterfall that resembles a Christmas tree is in China, not Iceland

By Nayeli Lomeli, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The claim: A frozen waterfall formed a Christmas tree in Iceland

Social media users are eagerly sharing an image that claims to show a unique waterfall in Iceland.

"The most beautiful Christmas Tree formed by the frozen waters of a water fall (sic), in Iceland," reads the caption of a Nov. 6 Facebook post .

The post accumulated about 4,000 interactions within four days. The image was also shared on other social media platforms such as Twitter .

A Facebook commenter tagged another user and wrote, "if you ever get to Iceland mate, this be something to see eh?"

But you won't find this phenomenon in Iceland, icy as it may be. The waterfall is in China.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who posted the claim for comment.

Frozen waterfall is in China

An image of the waterfall captured in December 2020 by Zuma Press , an independent photo wire service, notes the phenomenon recurs every year around Christmas in Linzhou, China. It said the waterfall stands almost 500 feet tall.

News of the waterfall spread recently after The Weather Channel shared a video about it on Sept. 23, but pictures and video have circulated online for years.

An image of the Christmas tree-shaped waterfall first spread widely in December 2016 on WeChat, a Chinese communication app similar to Whatsapp, according to Planet Mountain , an online magazine with a focus on mountain sports.

This waterfall is in the Xianxia Canyon, a branch of the Linzhou Taihang Canyon, and was nicknamed "Merry Christmas," according to Planet Mountain .

On Jan. 23, 2017, He Chuan and Liu Yang made the first ascent of the waterfall. Searching for Ch ristmas Tree , a film by Lie Feng, shows the journey of He, an ice climber and university professor.

At the end of the film , Lie notes the waterfall is 140 meters, which is roughly about 459 feet. Planet Mountain also described the waterfall with this height.

USA TODAY reached out to Planet Mountain and Lie for comment.

Our rating: Partly False

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim that a frozen waterfall formed a Christmas tree in Iceland. This is a genuine image, but the waterfall in question is in Linzhou, China.

Our fact-check sources:

