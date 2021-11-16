ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 16 November 2021

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 320 Issued at 2200Z on 16 Nov 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 15/2100Z to 16/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 3 numbered sunspot regions on...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

The Sun's Increasing Activity May Heighten Risk Of "Cannibal Solar Storms"

The Sun has awoken. After coming out of the solar minimum in December 2019 – thus beginning Solar Cycle 25 – our star has been quite active over the last several months, releasing powerful flares. Not even two weeks ago, a major flare and coronal mass ejection (CME) was sent towards Earth, creating days of geomagnetic storms. The road to the solar maximum of 2025 could be full of powerful events.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope Primed to Lift the Haze Surrounding Sub-Neptunes

Illustration comparing the sizes of sub-Neptune exoplanets TOI-421 b and GJ 1214 b to Earth and Neptune. Both TOI-421 b and GJ 1214 b are in between Earth and Neptune in terms of radius, mass, and density. The low densities of the two exoplanets indicates that they must have thick atmospheres. The planets are arranged from left to right in order of increasing radius and mass:
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Solar Maximum#Solar Storm#Solar Wind#Usaf#Bz#Pcaf Green Iv#Twitter
SpaceRef

Supercomputing Reveals "Fossil Record" of Galaxy Collisions and Mergers

This image sequence shows two simulated galaxies in the early stages of a collision that will ultimately throw many stars from both galaxies into wide orbits, creating a faint stellar halo around the larger galaxy and features interstellar low-density gases in blue to high-density gases in orange. How do galaxies...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals Bold Plan to Put a Nuclear Reactor on The Moon Within 10 Years

The Moon awaits. After long decades in which no human being set foot on the lunar surface, we are heading back. And quite soon. As part of the NASA-led Artemis program, astronauts are returning to the lunar environment as soon as 2024, with a view to ultimately establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon – a place we haven't seen in person since 1972. To live and work on the Moon, though, astronauts will need power and plenty of it, and there's no power grid on the Moon. While any number of creative solutions might be able to help fix that problem,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Deep Neural Networks Find 301 More Planets Increasing Kepler's Total Count

Using a new deep neural network called ExoMiner, a team of scientists from Universities Space Research Association (USRA), NASA, and other institutions recently discovered 301 new exoplanets to the total exoplanet tally. The throng of planets is the latest to join the 4,569 already validated planets orbiting a multitude of distant stars. The results are published in the Astrophysical Journal.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New Radiation Dosimeters for Space Applications

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of 3 new radiation dosimeter models that further broaden its popular range of radiation measurement devices. Aimed at high altitude aerospace applications and all space applications from GEO satellites and LEO constellations to scientific exploration, each new model occupies minimal volume and adds only 17g weight to any mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #976 19 November 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Please note: The next issue of SPACELINE Current Awareness (List #977) will be sent on Friday, December 3,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Smdp Planetary Science Data Archiving program will not include tools starting in ROSES-2022

In response to recommendations from the Planetary Data Ecosystem Independent Review Board, Planetary Science Division is implementing a change in its process to fund tools. Though they continue to be in scope for C.4 Planetary Data Archiving, Restoration, and Tools (PDART) this year in ROSES-2021, "Tools" will not be solicited by C.4 (renamed PDAR) in ROSES-2022. A novel approach to Tools is anticipated in ROSES-2023. Proposals that include Tools may be submitted in response to C.4 PDART in ROSES-2021 until March 29, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Hubble Takes a Grand Tour Of The Outer Solar System

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has completed its annual grand tour of the outer Solar System for 2021. This is the realm of the giant planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune — extending as far as 30 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. Unlike the rocky terrestrial planets like Earth and Mars that huddle close to the Sun’s warmth, these far-flung worlds are mostly composed of chilly gaseous soups of hydrogen, helium, ammonia, and methane around a packed, intensely hot, compact core. Credit:
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to SpaceX’s 24th Cargo Launch to Space Station

Media accreditation is now open for SpaceX’s 24th cargo resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station. Liftoff of the cargo Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket is targeted for late December from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Media prelaunch and launch activities...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Hubble Spies Newly Forming Star Incubating in IC 2631

Stars are born from clouds of gas and dust that collapse under their own gravitational attraction. As the cloud collapses, a dense, hot core forms and begins gathering dust and gas, creating an object called a "protostar." This Hubble infrared image captures a protostar designated J1672835.29-763111.64 in the reflection nebula...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Hematite-Rich Deposits in Capri Chasma On Mars

Capri Chasma is located in the eastern portion of the Valles Marineris canyon system, the largest known canyon system in the Solar System. Deeply incised canyons such as this are excellent targets for studying the Martian crust, as the walls may reveal many distinct types of bedrock. This section of...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Commercial Spaceflight Federation Statement on Russian Anti-Satellite Test

The Commercial Spaceflight Federation (CSF) strongly condemns the deliberate destruction of satellites endangering humans in orbit and other spaceflight activities, which underpin our economy. Commercial operators make every effort to avoid creating space debris, recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship for all users. CSF and its members are dedicated to creating a sustainable and safe space environment that enables continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and responsible satellite constellations to improve life on Earth. CSF is committed to working with the US government to address space sustainability to eliminate the irresponsible and purposeful creation of space debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Battelle Energy Alliance, NASA seek industry partners to design nuclear power system for lunar applications

Battelle Energy Alliance, contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory, and NASA are seeking proposals from nuclear and space industry leaders to develop innovative technologies for a fission surface power (FSP) system for lunar power applications. The request for proposal can be viewed here. Proposals are due by Feb. 19, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Direct evidence that twisted flux tube emergence creates solar active regions

The magnetic nature of the formation of solar active regions lies at the heart of understanding solar activity and, in particular, solar eruptions. A widespread model, used in many theoretical studies, simulations and the interpretation of observations, is that the basic structure of an active region is created by the emergence of a large tube of pre-twisted magnetic field. Despite plausible reasons and the availability of various proxies suggesting the accuracy of this model, there has not yet been a methodology that can clearly and directly identify the emergence of large pre-twisted magnetic flux tubes. Here, we present a clear signature of the emergence of pre-twisted magnetic flux tubes by investigating a robust topological quantity, called magnetic winding, in solar observations. This quantity detects the emerging magnetic topology despite the significant deformation experienced by the emerging magnetic field. Magnetic winding complements existing measures, such as magnetic helicity, by providing distinct information about field line topology, thus allowing for the direct identification of emerging twisted magnetic flux tubes.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 17 November, 2021 - Crew Operations Return to Normal

NASA and U.S. Space Command continue to monitor the debris cloud created by a recent Russian anti-satellite test. The International Space Station and crew members are safe and have resumed normal operations. The largest risk from the debris was in the first 24 hours and telemetry from the space station indicates no issues during that time. About 1:20 a.m. EST today, radial hatches extending from the space station's center, including Kibo, Columbus, the Permanent Multipurpose Module, Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, and Quest Joint Airlock, were reopened.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 48: New Opportunity in ROSES-21: A.48 Socio-Economic Assessments

The Earth Science Applications: Socioeconomic Assessments (SEA) program element seeks to expand research, methodologies, tools, and capacity for assessments of the socio-economic value from Earth science information for applications, including decision- and policy-support issues and operational contexts. This program element solicits proposals for a consortium to develop and manage a set of activities toward these ends.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, has been delayed until December 22 after an accident at its launch facility in French Guiana, NASA said Monday. The space telescope was originally supposed to launch on December 18, so for now the delay is only a few days. 
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy