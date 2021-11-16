ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hit-Monkey Creators Discuss Hulu’s Abandoned Offenders Crossover

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHit-Monkey Creators Discuss Hulu’s Abandoned Offenders Crossover. Hulu’s Offenders crossover was effectively scrapped before any of its characters could launch their own shows on the streaming service. But as with any abandoned superhero project, it never hurts to imagine what could have been. In early 2019, Marvel ordered new animated series...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’ to Hit Hulu Summer 2022

The next installment of 20th Century’s Predator franchise has been unveiled as Prey. The film is a prequel taking place 300 years in the past in the Comanche Nation. It follows Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe as an alien Predator hunts them. Amber Midthunder stars as Naru in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hit-Monkey Star Says the Series Is Definitely NOT for Kids

Marvel has a new animated series coming to Hulu next week, but don't let the cartoon primate or Marvel logo trick you into thinking that the series is for kids and families. Like the M.O.D.O.K. series that was released by Hulu earlier this year, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is very much for adults, filled with dark humor and very bloody violence. There's definitely a reason why this one didn't end up on Disney+.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Hit-Monkey’ season 1 review: A bloody quest for revenge

At one point, Hit-Monkey was to be part of Hulu’s ambitious plan to create several different Marvel animated series and have them cross over in a special event entitled The Offenders. However, when Marvel Television was folded into Marvel Studios, the idea was scrapped with only it and M.O.D.O.K. actually being developed. Next week, the show featuring the pint-sized assassin will premiere but we have an early review ahead of its release.
TV SERIES
soundtrack.net

Marvel Music & Hollywood Records Announce 'Hit-Monkey' Soundtrack

Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from the Hulu Original Series Marvel's Hit-Monkey today. The album features an original score composed and produced by Daniel Rojas. All 10 episodes of Marvel's Hit-Monkey are now streaming on Hulu. Commenting on his score, Rojas said, "The music on Hit-Monkey is...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#The Creators#Marvel Tv#Tigra Dazzler#Howard The Duck#Offenders
Inverse

Hit-Monkey review: Jason Sudeikis goes Marvel in a weaker Hulu effort

If the success of Ted Lasso has taught the world anything, it’s to not underestimate Jason Sudeikis. Sure, audiences knew and loved the actor from Saturday Night Live, but subsequent projects seemingly did nothing to turn him into a household name, from guest appearances on It’s Always Sunny on Philadelphia and The Last Man on Earth to leading roles in movies such as Horrible Bosses and Sleeping with Other People.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's New Animated Series (Exclusive)

Marvel's Hit-Monkey, a new animated series dropping Wednesday on Hulu, kicks off when a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered. As a result, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin killing their way through the Yakuza underworld. The voice cast is led by George Takei, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi and Fred Tatasciore.
TV SERIES
Decider

What Time Will ‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’ Premiere on Hulu?

In addition to Fred Tatasciore and Jason Sudeikis, the voice cast also includes George Takei, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. The X-Men villain Silver Samurai and Daredevil foe Lady Bullseye will both appear in the series, as will Iron Fist character Fat Cobra and Wolverine archenemy Ogun.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’

Once upon a time, Marvel Television (which yes, is different from Marvel Studios which makes the movies) attempted to replicate the shared universe success from the MCU movies by having a series of animated shows based on various obscure Marvel characters. Such characters like Tigra & Dazzler, Howard The Duck, M.O.D.O.K., and Hit-Monkey were to have their own adult-themed animated shows that would then all team up in a crossover called “The Offenders.” Unfortunately, when Disney opted to have Marvel Studios dip their toes into television to tell MCU stories via Disney Plus, many of these shows were put on pause. Hulu did keep a few shows going. Recently there was the M.O.D.O.K. TV show that had the maniacal supervillain going through a divorce with plenty of tongue-in-cheek references. The next (and seemingly only other animated show Hulu will produce for Marvel) is Hit-Monkey.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’ Review: Even a Macaque Assassin Can’t Save This Wholly Unnecessary Animated Series

It is very sad to see a monkey die. That fact is not in question. If there’s any reason to care about “Marvel’s Hit Monkey,” the latest Hulu attempt to slap some title branding on a comic book adaptation in the hopes of luring in some eyeballs, it’s that someone should definitely answer for the monkeys dying. As the name of the show might indicate, the one to mete out that vengeance is Hit-Monkey, a Japanese macaque whose quest to track down those responsible for the murder of his tribe leads the 10-episode season along a river of blood and a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hit-Monkey Writers Pitched the Project to Marvel Studios Too

This Wednesday, all 10 episodes of Hit-Monkey hit Hulu, introducing comic book fans to a hyper-violent take on Marvel's most peculiar assassin. The eponymous character may be from deep within the Marvel Comics lore, but series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon have been fans of him for the better part of a decade. In fact, the duo continually pitched the House of Ideas on bringing the character to life until someone bit.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Marvel's Hit-Monkey on Hulu benefits from being distant from the MCU

"If the words 'monkey with a gun' intrigue you at all, then oh boy do I have a show for you," says Kristen Reid. "Setting off on a quest for vengeance, a suit-wearing, sunglasses-donning Japanese snow monkey shoots, slashes, and slaughters his way through Tokyo in Hulu’s new animated series Marvel’s Hit-Monkey. The last survivor of his tribe after a brutal massacre, the monkey (referred to simply as Monkey in the series’ 10 episodes) teams up with the glowing green ghost of an assassin named Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) to untangle the web of corruption that led to the extinction of his family. A relic of the now-defunct Marvel Television, Hit-Monkey joins M.O.D.O.K on Hulu as the final non-canon Marvel series. Both animated shows were in production when Marvel Television was folded into the larger Marvel Studios back in 2019, and while many other television projects got the ax, Hit-Monkey seems to have just barely made it through with a quiet premiere. Existing outside of the ever-expanding MCU, the series is a self-contained offshoot that makes just a few passing references to other Marvel entities. But this distance from the MCU actually works in the show’s favor, allowing it to feel different and more exciting than many of the tired, one-note superhero films in the series. Created by Josh Gordon and Will Speck (the directing duo behind films like Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party), Hit-Monkey’s sense of humor is simple and sometimes trite, but generally enjoyable. Because Hit-Monkey originates from a short-lived arc in the Deadpool comics, it feels like Bryce (Sudeikis) is written to mirror Deadpool’s cynical, referential wit. Although not directly breaking the fourth wall, Bryce is constantly making pop culture references to Monkey that may as well be said directly to us (as a monkey living in the mountains of Japan, naturally he doesn’t know Tom Petty or anyone else Bryce brings up). Always armed with a snarky comment, the ghostly Bryce lightens up the series, but at a certain point the bit gets overplayed. Sudeikis is great as always, bringing the deadpan and self-deprecating humor out of the role well, but just isn’t given much to work with."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hulu’s ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed For Second Season

The D’Amelio train will keep on keeping on. Hulu announced it has picked up a second season of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that follows the life of a family with over 250 million combined followers on social media. Starring two of social media’s biggest stars – Charli and Dixie D’Amelio with their parents Marc and Heidi, the show follows how Charli and her family are thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, and are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could never have previously imagined. Charli D’Amelio, a competitive dancer before her social media career took off, is widely considered the biggest TikTok star with dances over popular songs. She recently made her film debut, voicing a role in the animated feature StarDog and TurboCat. Her sister Dixie, who is now pursuing a music career in Los Angeles, also has tens of millions of social media followers. Her dad Marc is a former Republican Connecticut Senate candidate, and her mom Heidi is a photographer and former model. The D’Amelio Show is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, and Sara Reddy, who also serves as showrunner.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Uncle Iroh, Gyatso, and Zhao

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Uncle Iroh, Gyatso, and Zhao. The new live-action translation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has added three new performers to its ever-expanding cast. Deadline brings word that Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Lim Kay Siu, and Ken Leung have all booked key roles on the show.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Dopesick creator on wanting to end his gut-wrenching Hulu series with a bit of redemption

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the finale of Dopesick. Somehow, against all odds, Dopesick ended with a message of hope. The Hulu limited series, which tackled the rise of the opioid epidemic across eight episodes, might not have concluded with the Sackler family, otherwise known as the founders of Purdue Pharma, behind bars, but creator Danny Strong knew he wanted to find a silver lining in the many devastating stories he and his team of writers were telling. He also knew he wasn't going to tie things up with white text on a black screen.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy