Former Baltimore County Police Officer wanted in PA, accused of abducting his children

A former Baltimore County Police Officer is wanted in Pennsylvania for allegedly abducting his children.

According to York Area Regional Police, Robert Vicosa went to a home in Windsor Township, and took a woman captive at gunpoint before stealing her vehicle and fleeing with his 6 and 7 year-old daughters, Aaminah and Giana Vicosa.

.

Police believe they are in extreme danger.

The vehicle that Vicosa stole was later located in Red Lion. ABC affiliate WHTM reports Vicosa could now be operating a 2013 black Lexus or Infiniti G35 with Pennsylvania tags KPK2076.

If you see Vicosa or the two girls immediately call 911 or police at 717-741-1259.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, green long-sleeve 3/4 zip up shirt, and muck boots. Do not approach, Vicosa is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he is a former Baltimore County Police officer who was terminated in August.