Quentin Tarantino

Miramax suing Quentin Tarantino over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

By Stephen Iervolino
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, Quentin Tarantino directed and co-wrote Pulp Fiction, but no, he doesn’t own it — at least that’s according to the studio Miramax, which is suing him for those Pulp Fiction NFTs he recently announced. Miramax was the one-time Oscar-magnet studio owned by Harvey Weinstein and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED PEOPLE
CELEBRITIES

