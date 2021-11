The police department at Montana State University Billings is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a burglary on campus. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to a statement from the university, someone managed to enter the Student Union Building. Items were stolen, and several offices were vandalized. MSUB officials could not comment on what was stolen, or detail the nature of the vandalism.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO