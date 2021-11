Students across the globe have joined the Achieve3000 program, which aids in the acceleration of students’ learning growth by offering a wide range of subjects and lessons. Last week, fifth-grade Brandenburg Elementary student Peterson Panameno achieved the No. 1 spot worldwide with a weekly score of 1,601 due to the amount of articles he’s read and lessons completed. Referred to as a self-starter by his teachers, Panameno has a determination to succeed.

IRVING, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO