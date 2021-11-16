ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Sabres

Sabre-Metrics: A closer look at Buffalo’s Advanced Stats

By Bryan W
diebytheblade.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are 14 games into the 2021-22 NHL season and the Buffalo Sabres continue to surprise fans and pundits alike. It’s been a rollercoaster ride to date, with the 6-6-2 Sabres tallying upset wins against powerhouse teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers, while laying eggs against the...

www.diebytheblade.com

Comments / 0

diebytheblade.com

Join Our Team Covering the Buffalo Sabres!

Do you like talking about hockey? Enjoy watching the Buffalo Sabres? Know how to string together a few sentences into something cohesive? Interested in writing about the Sabres or the Rochester Americans? With the 2021-22 hockey season underway, Die by the Blade is looking to add several talented writers to bolster our coverage of Buffalo’s professional men’s hockey team and related topics.
NHL
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Sabres introduce Rick the dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Red Wings have Milo and now the Buffalo Sabres have Rick!. The hockey team introduced a new member of their family on social media Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

Watch a new episode of 'Buffalo Sabres: Embedded' Thursday night

Behind-the-scenes look at Don Granato's 1st camp as head coach will premiere on Sabres.com and YouTube at 7 p.m. A new episode of "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will premiere Thursday night on Sabres.com and the team's official YouTube channel. "Embracing...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

After Eichel: What Does the Future Hold for the Buffalo Sabres?

The Jack Eichel trade speculation has finally been put to rest as the Buffalo Sabres sent their former savior packing last week. Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick were shipped to the Vegas Golden Knights for a package of Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.
NHL
Person
Mark Pysyk
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Billy Beane
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Yardbarker

Sabres Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Bjork, Eakin, Miller – 1 goal each Alexander Ovechkin – 1 goal, 2 assists. Hagg, Hinostroza, Pysyk, Ruotsaleinen – 1 assist each Evgeny Kuznetsov – 3 assists. Dustin Tokarski – 30 shots, 25 saves Tom Wilson – 2 goals. Carlson, McMichael – 1 goal each. Hagelin, Orlov, Schultz, van Riemsdyk...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins to co-host NHL’s second joint Pride Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins announced the teams will co-host the NHL’s second joint Pride Game on November 16 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The two teams played in the league's first-ever joint Pride Game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo last season. According...
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

How The New Buffalo Sabres Dog Got His Name

The Buffalo Sabres found the perfect way to help Buffalo sports fans take their mind off the awful Buffalo Bills lost on Sunday and the current 5 game losing streak that the Buffalo Sabres are on. They announced that they got a new team dog! This week the Buffalo Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
stanleycupofchowder.com

Ten years ago today, Milan Lucic broke the Buffalo Sabres

Generally, you’re not going to a Bruins-Sabres game in November expecting anything too wild. November 12, 2011 ended up being an exception to that rule. The defending-champion Bruins weren’t off to the best start, unevenly playing their way to a 7-7-0 record; Buffalo, on the other hand, was 10-5-0, a point out of first place in the then-Northeast Division and three points out of the lead in the Eastern Conference.
NHL
buffstaterecord.com

Looking at Sabres early November stint

If I could use one phrase to discuss the first week of Sabres hockey in November, it would be, “no pain no Shane”. The Sabres have not won a single game in November and it seems to be that time of year where fans long for sweet, sweet October. This...
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
NHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo News

Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Rasmus Dahlin needs to establish himself as a higher-end first pairing player

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
NHL
WGR550

Late Toronto goal stuns Sabres in Buffalo

Morgan Rielly’s first goal of the season came with 11.8 seconds remaining in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs stun the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Host Flames in Thursday Matchup

Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2) vs. Calgary Flames (8-3-5) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. Tonight is the first of two matchups for the Flames and Sabres this season. It is the first time these two teams have faced off since the 2019-2020 season. The Sabres are a much different team since then. The game plan is to no longer look for a specific player, it’s developed into utilizing four full lines that contribute on both sides of the puck. Through 15 games, 19 different players have points and 15 different players have scored at least one goal. Rasmus Asplund leads the team with ten points, followed by five guys tied with nine.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Get Burnt to a Crisp by Flames

Buffalo Sabres goals: None. Calgary Flames goals: Johnny Gaudreau (5,6), Andrew Mangiapane (11,12), Matthew Tkachuk (8) The Sabres struggled to settle into Thursday’s game - almost a continuation of the third period against Pittsburgh. (Zemgus Girgensons agreed with this sentiment after the game.) Although they had a few good chances, players had trouble hitting the net and had multiple shots go wide or high. Their offensive zone entries needed work and they largely seemed to favor the dump and chase, which didn’t work well in their favor as Calgary was quick to pounce on any loose puck. Past the midway point of the opening frame, Buffalo had hit the net with only two shots — which simply isn’t sustainable against any team, let alone a good opponent like the Flames.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Visit Big Apple Against The Rangers

Buffalo Sabres (7-7-2) vs. New York Rangers (10-4-3) Puck Drop: 6:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden | New York, New York. Division Ranking: 3rd in the Metropolitan Division. Statistically speaking, the Rangers and Sabres are performing at similar rates. We both score about the same, get scored on about the same, shoot and and get shot on the same and even perform about the same at special teams. Both teams have received some stellar goalie peformances, so we’ll see if that continues tonight. One major difference, in our last ten games, the Sabres are a rough 3-6-1. The Rangers on the other hand, are 6-2-2.
NHL
chatsports.com

Game #18: Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers Open Thread

In a battle of old MassMutual East Division rivals, the Rangers will be hosting the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Madison Square Garden. While the Rangers and Sabres clashed eight time last season, (with the Rangers handily winning the season series with a 6-1-1 record) tonight’s meeting will be the first of only three in the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Buffalo Sabres Lose Again During the Last Moment of Play

Buffalo Sabres: Goals: Rasmus Asplund, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin. New York Rangers: Goals: Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, K’Andre Miller, Ryan Lindgren. Plus 1: Buffalo Played Better in the First Two Periods. The Sabres scored on their second power play in the first period, and enjoyed a...
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
NHL

