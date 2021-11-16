Sabre-Metrics: A closer look at Buffalo’s Advanced Stats

Buffalo Sabres goals: None. Calgary Flames goals: Johnny Gaudreau (5,6), Andrew Mangiapane (11,12), Matthew Tkachuk (8) The Sabres struggled to settle into Thursday’s game - almost a continuation of the third period against Pittsburgh. (Zemgus Girgensons agreed with this sentiment after the game.) Although they had a few good chances, players had trouble hitting the net and had multiple shots go wide or high. Their offensive zone entries needed work and they largely seemed to favor the dump and chase, which didn’t work well in their favor as Calgary was quick to pounce on any loose puck. Past the midway point of the opening frame, Buffalo had hit the net with only two shots — which simply isn’t sustainable against any team, let alone a good opponent like the Flames.
