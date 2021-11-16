Sabre-Metrics: A closer look at Buffalo’s Advanced Stats

Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2) vs. Calgary Flames (8-3-5) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. Tonight is the first of two matchups for the Flames and Sabres this season. It is the first time these two teams have faced off since the 2019-2020 season. The Sabres are a much different team since then. The game plan is to no longer look for a specific player, it’s developed into utilizing four full lines that contribute on both sides of the puck. Through 15 games, 19 different players have points and 15 different players have scored at least one goal. Rasmus Asplund leads the team with ten points, followed by five guys tied with nine.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO