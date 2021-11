The book was released on Tuesday amalia. Dutch comedian Claudia de Brij wrote this book on the occasion of the 18th birthday of the Dutch Crown Prince. Princess Amalia. In the summer of 2021, de Brig had several conversations with the Princess of Orange about her school days, her love of music, what the monarchy meant to her and her future role now. In an Instagram video from Claudia, she and the princess look back at the whole process. There are, of course, some interesting facts in the book. For example, Amalia appears to have a preference for German boys. According to the princess, they are more courageous and better mannered. So it does not seem that she fell in the magic of our Prince Gabriel.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO