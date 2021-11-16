ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pep Boys gives $100K Donation to Help Veterans

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Boys has presented the Bob Woodruff Foundation with a $100,000 donation, representing an investment by the 100-year-old company in America’s military veterans, the company says. The Bob Woodruff Foundation works to ensure the nation’s impacted veterans, service members and their families have access to...

www.tirereview.com

