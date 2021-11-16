ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Air Says No More Direct Flights From Maine to New York

By Buzz Bradley
 5 days ago
American Airlines just announced that it is discontinuing all non stop flights from Maine to New York City. This will effect both of Maines two large international airports in Portland and also Bangor as of Jan 4th 2022 according to a report by Mainebiz. It's not just Maine that...

B98.5

Is Maine Going To Get A Pre-Thanksgiving Winter Storm?

For the last few days, meteorologists all over the country have been talking about how the eastern part of the United States was going to see some really nasty weather this coming week. They have been talking about how it could make travel to grandma's house for Thanksgiving difficult. So,...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

How Will The Announced CVS Store Closures Affect Maine?

On Thursday, pharmacy chain CVS announced they would be closing 300 stores per year over the next three years. Those 900 stores equal about 10% of the company's total number of stores. According to USA Today, the first round of closures will be in the Spring of 2022. Management for...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Cupcake Shop LAUGH Loud SMILE Big Moving From Rockport To Camden

If you are local to coastal Maine, you more than likely know about the sweetest little cupcake shop in Rockport, LAUGH Loud SMILE Big. Not only is this the most adorable cupcake shop around, they also have the most precious owner and employees that are constantly giving back to the local community, as well as Barabara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland.
CAMDEN, ME
B98.5

Why is This Doublewide Trailer on 1.2 Acres in Maine Selling For $250,000

It's no secret that the housing market is absolutely bonkers right now. Typically from what we've seen around Maine this is leaving buyers frustrated and sellers elated. Now let us be very clear here, there is absolutely nothing wrong with owning, buying or selling a doublewide or any kind of manufactured home for that matter. It was just surprising given the age, size and acreage to see this kind of a price tag attached to this particular property.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Have You Ever Seen a Maine Tick Lay Eggs? It’s Terrifyingly Gross

Close your eyes and tell me, what comes to your mind when I say the word, "tick!?" Well, I guess you can’t close your eyes because you’re reading this, however, normally when someone hears that word, especially my mother, you look all over your body screaming, "Where," and start brushing yourself with your hands to get it off.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Plan Your Northern Maine Snowmobiling Adventure With This Air BnB at The Entrance to Baxter State Park

Sure, there's no snow on the ground yet, but we all know that the white stuff isn't far out, and now is the time to start planning your wintertime adventures. As many people already know, the best snowmobiling in all of New England, and arguably the country, is in the bountiful forests of Northern Maine. And it just so happens we've found the perfect spot for you and your crew to set up shop for a weekend (or more!) up north.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Morgan Wallen Performing In New Hampshire In 2022

The last year and a half have been kind of a rollercoaster ride for Morgan Wallen. At one point, he was at the top of the world. Then, he had a series of issues. First, he was booted from SNL for not following their COVID-19 protocols. Shortly after that, he was caught on a neighbor's security camera saying some racist things. After making a public apology for what he had done, he took some time off from public life (and social media)
GILFORD, NH
B98.5

New Donut Shop Taking Downtown Rockland By Storm

What exactly is all the ruckus in Rockland? I’m glad you asked! Ruckus Donuts is a new donut shop located at 377 Main Street in beautiful downtown Rockland, Maine. I had the pleasure of checking this new eatery out and it did not disappoint!. For my selection, I chose Screamin...
ROCKLAND, ME
B98.5

2021 Light Up Contest Rules

B98.5

Local Maine Pageant Queen uses Platform for Veterans

Yesterday was Veterans Day and I was lucky enough to meet Kat Pinkham. She imagines the best version of herself and shows up as exactly that, every single day. Kat's the National SLICC Ambassador 2021 for the USA Ambassador Pageant. Ladies and gentle dudes, I’d love to introduce you to...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Mainers With More Than Enough Come Together For Those Struggling

As Game Of Thrones so famously said, "Winter is Coming," and with winter comes colder weather and in Maine, with cold, demands need. The need for oil, wood, food, blankets, coats, etc. I came across a post that Korrie and Jason Card re-shared on the Lewiston Rocks Facebook page that read, "What is one thing you NEED but cannot afford right now? Everyone, please check to see what others say. Maybe you have it and don't need it or have a connection to get it. Never know who we can help or how we can help each other."
MAINE STATE
