ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nelly Korda has a new coach in middle of a breakout season

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bLCj_0cykjpod00

Nelly Korda won her first major championship, rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career and topped it off by winning an Olympic gold medal.

That didn’t stop the quest to improve, which is why she has a new coach.

Fresh off her fourth LPGA Tour victory of the year, the 23-year-old American said she began working a few weeks ago with Jamie Mulligan, the longtime pro at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California, whose clientele most notably includes Patrick Cantlay.

Korda said she “surfed around” for a new coach, an appropriate choice of words since Mulligan is a surfer at heart when he’s not doing his day job.

Why Mulligan? It starts with her sister, Jessica.

“I know Jess is really good friends with Patrick Cantlay and, I don’t know, I’ve kind of surfed around,” Korda said. “I thought about a couple coaches and I liked his demeanor. I like the way he’s super positive. I think we’ve just clicked kind of since the first day and I really enjoy being around him.”

She said she still uses longtime coach David Whelan for her short game.

Korda says she isn’t doing much with her swing because she’s in the middle of the season. The CME Group Tour Championship is the last official event of the year, and she also is playing with her father, former Australia n Open tennis champion Petr Korda, in the PNC Championship in December.

“I definitely do know my golf swing. I’ve kind of gotten really obsessed with it in the past couple of years,” she said. “I think it’s very important since you’re kind of by yourself week in and week out to be your own coach in a sense and kind of know some stuff about it.

“But I think it’s super important also to have the guidance and to have someone to lean on.”

MILLION DOLLAR BONUS

Former Women's PGA champion Hannah Green of Australia has earned $974,350 over the last two years combined on the LPGA Tour.

She picked up $1 million on Tuesday for her play on the par 5s.

Green and Matthew Wolff on the PGA Tour were officially honored for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge, which offers $1 million to the player on each tour who has the lowest average score on a designated par 5 each week.

Green's performance was impressive. She made birdie 74% of the time on the designated holes, she made eagle 9% of the time and she never made worse than par.

It wasn't an accident.

Green said she looked at the weekly fact sheet on the LPGA Tour to see which hole was in play for the Risk-Reward Challenge and made sure she practiced and studied her options. She added length to her game and could get to the green for most of the par 5s in two.

But she wasn't paying attention to the race until a friend pointed out at the Women's British Open in August that she was leading.

“With seven or eight events left in the year anything can really happen, so the last three or four events I was definitely paying attention,” Green said. “When I played in Korea, I made two birdies, which is what I needed to do. I’m not very emotional when I’m on the golf course. I don’t really fist pump a lot or high-five with my caddie. But that was a big moment.”

Aon pays the men and women equally, but the official money is vastly different. Wolff finished 47th on the PGA Tour money list last season and won just over $2.5 million. Green is 35th on the LPGA Tour money list this season with $531,507.

She referred to the bonus as a life-changer, and that starts with real estate.

“I actually wanted to buy a house during the offseason,” she said. “It is quite difficult to buy houses in Australia, especially as a sports person with the not-frequent income, and as well as foreign income. So in a way for me it will be life changing. I could almost pay my house off and not have a mortgage, so it’s setting me up for after I finish playing golf.”

SIFFORD AWARD

Renee Powell is the inaugural winner of the Charlie Sifford Award created by the World Golf Hall of Fame to honor those who advanced diversity in golf.

Powell will be honored March 9 alongside the newly created lifetime achievement award winners (Dick Ferris and Peter Ueberroth) and this year’s induction class of Tiger Woods, Tim Finchem, Marion Hollins and Susie Maxwell Berning.

Powell was the second Black woman to compete on the LPGA Tour (1967-1980). For the last 25 years, she has served as head pro at Clearview Golf Club in Ohio, which her father, William Powell, established in 1946 as the first American course designed, built, owned and operated by a Black man.

“As a youngster my parents fought to get me into tournaments when I was not welcomed because of the color of my skin, which instilled in me how important it is to get young people into the game to help build their self-confidence,” Powell said. “I’m honored to be the first recipient of this award and to see Charlie Sifford be recognized for breaking down barriers that never should have been put in front of him and all others of color who strived to play this game.”

Sifford fought the PGA of America’s “Caucasian-only clause” and became its first Black member in 1960. He went on to the win twice, including the Los Angeles Open that now offers a sponsor exemption in his name. In 2004, he became the first Black player inducted into the Hall of Fame.

IT'S HOW YOU FINISH

According to the PGA Tour, Jason Kokrak is the fifth player since 1983 to post a score of 41 or higher over nine holes and still win the tournament. He played his final seven holes in 7-over par when he completed the second round of the Houston Open on Saturday morning. He closed with rounds of 66-65 to win by two.

The record since 1983 (when the PGA Tour began keeping more detailed records) belongs to Kenny Knox in the 1986 Honda Classic. Knox shot 42 on the back nine of the TPC Eagle Trace, which wasn’t awful considering the wind blew so hard that no one broke par that day.

The most impressive might have been Mike Sullivan in the 1989 Houston Open. He shot 41 on his opening nine holes for a 76 in the first round. He made the cut on the number and was 13 shots behind and shot 65 the final day to erase a seven-shot deficit and win.

Drop the number by one shot, and it's impossible to overlook Tiger Woods. He shot 40 on his front nine at Augusta National in his first Masters as a pro and went on to win by 12 shots.

DIVOTS

Patrick Cantlay decided not to play the Hero World Challenge, giving him a full three months off after the Ryder Cup. He was replaced in the field in the Bahamas by Matt Fitzpatrick. ... Stephan Jaeger has won the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year. ... After two years, the Pelican Women's Championship is extending its deal with the LPGA Tour for an additional four years and raising prize money next year to $2 million. ... Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is the 2022 recipient of the Ambassador of Golf Award that will be presented in July at the Senior Players Championship at Firestone. The award is for those who have fostered the ideals of golf on an international level.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Martin Trainer tied for fifth and earned $289,688 at the Houston Open. In his previous 70 tournaments, he made $229,385.

FINAL WORD

“I would say golf is really hard and I need more practice.” — Jin Young Ko, when asked what she learned about herself in a four-win season on the LPGA Tour.

———

This story has been corrected to show that Matt Fitzpatrick, not Sam Burns, is replacing Patrick Cantlay in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Nelly Korda vs. Jin Young Ko: Inside the crazy close race for LPGA player of the year

With this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship followed by the CME Group Tour Championship, there are two tournaments left in the 2021 LPGA Tour season. There is, however, really just one competition that has most people’s attention: Jin Young Ko vs. Nelly Korda. They’ve traded the World No. 1 ranking in the past month—Korda has it at the moment—and on a tour where the talent pool is deep, the pair have separated themselves on the Rolex Player of the Year points list.
GOLF
chatsports.com

Nelly Korda makes clutch putts on 18 to win Pelican title, Lexi Thompson doesn't

Nelly Korda had two similar looks for birdie Sunday at Pelican Golf Club’s par-4 18th hole. She made both of them. Lexi Thompson had two cracks at a much shorter putt on the same hole. She missed both. The difference was Korda winning the Pelican Women’s Championship in thrilling fashion...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
Golf Digest

With LPGA player of the year on the line, Nelly Korda outpaces Jin Young Ko on Day 1 at the CME Globe Tour Championship

NAPLES, Fla. — The steps at the end of a close race come with magnitudes more pressure than at the opening gun. On the first tee at the CME Group Tour Championship Thursday, Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko waited around as the dark Florida sky loomed. Rain drizzled as they began their opening round of the final event of the 2021 LPGA calendar with the Player of the Year award on the line.
GOLF
LPGA

Nelly Korda Has the Eye of a Tiger

It’s an instinct, a shift into another gear. When a challenge is presented, Nelly Korda elevates her game and rises to the occasion. In 2013, Korda was 14 years old. She still had braces on her teeth but qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at Sebonack Golf Club in New York. Instead of being the wide-eyed teenager, Korda squared up every competitor like they were her next target.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Rose
Person
William Powell
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Kenny Knox
LPGA

World No. 1 Nelly Korda Riding Confidence Boost After Pelican Playoff Win

The putt was nearly identical and the final result was a familiar one: Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda coming up clutch, burying a 22-foot birdie putt for the win in a four-person playoff at the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James. After a brief stopover at home for a quick celebration of her fourth victory in the 2021 season, the 23-year-old Bradenton native comes to the CME Group Tour Championship feeling good about her game and trying to stay energized with $1.5 million on the line.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Nelly Korda survives late-round triple(!), wins in a playoff and takes command of the LPGA player-of-the-year race

Sunday’s final half hour of the Pelican Women’s Championship, the second-to-last event on the 2021 LPGA schedule, had the potential to be heart-breaking for Nelly Korda in her quest to close out the season as the tour’s top player. But in the end, the 23-year-old World No. 1 came away a fortunate playoff winner who controls her own destiny in the race for Rolex Player of the Year.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why LPGA season finale is can't-miss TV, including Nelly Korda vs. Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson's shot at redemption and a $1.5 million prize

After last week’s leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship felt almost too good to be true, it seemed unlikely that the season-ender in Naples, Florida, could match the drama, even with $1.5 million on the line. And yet, here we are, spoiled by yet another who’s who board of champions...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf World#American#Virginia Country Club#Pga#The Lpga Tour
chatsports.com

Nelly Korda didn't know she was world No. 1 again; isn't sweating Vare Trophy

Nelly Korda not sweating Vare Trophy ineligibility. Nelly Korda hasn't made a start in over three weeks, since she finished second in the Ladies European Tour's Aramco Team Series-New York. However, Sunday she reclaimed world No. 1 after Jin Young Ko held it for two weeks. That was news to...
GOLF
Golf.com

Why World No. 1 Nelly Korda has no interest in chasing distance

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is certainly no slouch off the tee: The 23-year-old ranks in the top 8 for driving distance on the LPGA Tour, averaging over 273 yards. But at a time when every player seems focused on maximizing their output with the driver, Korda, who is currently two shots off the lead through two rounds of the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida, says she has no interest in bombing it out there any farther.
GOLF
LPGA

Nelly Korda, The Fresh Princess of Belleair

On an unseasonably cool day in Belleair, Fla., the hottest player on the planet, Rolex Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda, bounced back from a triple bogey on the par-4 17th at Pelican Golf Club to win the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James. Korda carded back-to-back birdies on No. 18, from 21 feet in regulation and 23 feet the first hole of a four-way playoff, to capture her fourth victory this season and seventh of her career.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
LPGA

Nelly Korda is a Lion with Her Father’s Mane

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Nelly Korda won in Florida at first extra hole

A victory to reaffirm its leadership, crowning a golden year. But she arrived with the thrill. In Belleair, Florida, Nelly Korda won the Pelican Women's Championship, penultimate tournament of the LPGA Tour 2021 with a birdie, on the first extra hole. The American overtook the competition of compatriot Lexi Thompson,...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy