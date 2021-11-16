ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport

By Dan Beedie
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DPst_0cykjWEw00

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - Former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson is currently in police custody after being arrested at Denver International Airport.

Patterson, 54, was arrested by the Denver Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security at approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to Florence Police.

A warrant was filed for Patterson's arrest on November 3rd. The former city official faces two counts of stalking, providing alcohol to a minor, and sexual contact without consent.

Patterson was terminated from his position as City Manager after City Council, the Mayor, Florence Chief of Police went into executive session on August 31st to discuss a personnel matter.

Patterson is currently being held at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver and is waiting to be transferred back to Fremont County. It's unclear when Patterson will be in court for an advisement hearing.

Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett says it is unclear when he will be transferred back to Fremont County. 13 Investigates asked where Patterson intended to fly to at Denver International Airport -- Prickett says he does not have that information at this time.

According to the Canon City Daily Record, Patterson was hired by the City of Florence in late 2011 and officially started his new job in January 2012 after moving to Florence from Redman, Ore.

The post Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Threats’ cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two state-run mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Pueblo County School District 70 buildings were canceled last week following "threats" from an online group, according to a D70 spokesperson. The vaccine clinic cancelations resulted in 115 people, including kids, not being able to get vaccinated last Thursday and Friday. The first The post ‘Threats’ cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two victims in Memorial Park shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The father of two of the victims of the shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs spoke out about the incident and the loss of his oldest son and nephew. Saturday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Skate Park at Memorial Park around 7 p.m. At The post Two victims in Memorial Park shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado officials make major announcement in Interstate 25 Gap Project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major announcement is being made Monday in the Interstate 25 Gap Project between Colorado Springs and the Denver metroplex. Gov. Jared Polis is being joined by Colorado's Democratic Senators and Colorado Springs Mayor at a maintenance area along the highway to make the announcement. Watch below: The section of The post Colorado officials make major announcement in Interstate 25 Gap Project appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

2 people dead in Colorado Springs shooting at Memorial Park, juvenile in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An adult and one juvenile died in a shooting Saturday night at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers arrived at the scene of the shooting around 7 p.m. at the Skate Park, which is within Memorial Park at 1705 E. Pikes Peak Avenue. Upon The post 2 people dead in Colorado Springs shooting at Memorial Park, juvenile in critical condition appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Florence, CO
City
Denver, CO
Florence, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 from the area of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, located at 6910 Defoe Avenue in Security/Widefield, saying she had been stabbed.  The Fountain Police Department arrived on scene first and they discovered an adult female with serious stab wounds. They rendered The post Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Basement fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a basement fire in the northeast part of town Sunday afternoon. The fire is at 5126 Galena Dr. and CSFD Engine 10 was on scene, according to the fire department. CSFD reported the fire extinguished around 4:20 p.m. and said there were no The post Basement fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Avoid clogged drains, helpful tips from Colorado Springs plumber this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Colorado Springs says they often see an uptick in calls, especially around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. RJ Johnson, one of Mr. Rooters' Service Managers says, breaks down some of the biggest do's and don'ts to keeping your pipes clean. Johnson says to scrape off your The post Avoid clogged drains, helpful tips from Colorado Springs plumber this Thanksgiving appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

MISSING: 17-year-old last seen late Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating Dreah Dickenson, 17, was last seen around Cascade Sunday night. According to El Paso County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Dickenson was seen at 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade. Dickenson was last The post MISSING: 17-year-old last seen late Sunday night appeared first on KRDO.
CASCADE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Airport#Denver Police#Alcohol#Florence Police#City Council
KRDO News Channel 13

All lanes in I-25 Gap opening by mid-December

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Interstate 25 Gap Project between Colorado Springs and the Denver metroplex is under budget and expected to be completed ahead of schedule, according to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and travelers will be able to take advantage of it within a few weeks. By mid-December, traffic will be able to The post All lanes in I-25 Gap opening by mid-December appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Aurora Police: 3 students shot in Aurora high school parking lot

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Three students were shot Friday in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, and the school is on lockdown, police said Friday. The shooting came after six students from another Aurora high school were shot and injured Monday at a park near their school. The The post Aurora Police: 3 students shot in Aurora high school parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

350 janitors to launch strike at Denver International Airport

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After months of negotiations with their contractor, Flagship Facility Services, three hundred and fifty janitors and members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105 that service the main terminals and concourses of the airport have walked off the job at 6 AM on Saturday morning without an agreement reached The post 350 janitors to launch strike at Denver International Airport appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive. The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 9 p.m.  According to CSPD, a white Chevrolet Silverado came through the intersection of East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Drive, striking a Toyota Camry The post 31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Police searching for man who fled from Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged during screening

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN Authorities are searching for the man who escaped an Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged Saturday, frightening travelers and temporarily grounding flights at one of world’s busiest airports the weekend before Thanksgiving. Officials believe the weapon that was discharged at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was in a bag The post Police searching for man who fled from Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged during screening appeared first on KRDO.
ATLANTA, GA
KRDO News Channel 13

Janitors at Denver Airport reach agreement with contractor, ending strike

DENVER (KRDO) -- Less than 12 hours after they walked off the job, three hundred and fifty janitors and members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105 that service the main terminals and concourses of the airport have reached an agreement with their contractor, Flagship Facility Services.  “The Janitors that keep this airport The post Janitors at Denver Airport reach agreement with contractor, ending strike appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several endangered black-footed ferrets now call Pueblo West ‘home’

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A few of the rarest mammal in North America now calls Pueblo West "home." Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released some black-footed ferrets at a prairie dog colony on the Walker Ranch. Conservationists have been breeding and reintroducing the ferret population around Southern Colorado since 2013. According to Ed Schmal, The post Several endangered black-footed ferrets now call Pueblo West ‘home’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Coroner’s Office breaks record number of autopsies in one day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office reports that they've broken a daily record with the number of autopsies completed in one day by completing 17 a couple of weeks ago. The number of overall death investigations is up too by about 600 this year compared to last. The cause of The post El Paso County Coroner’s Office breaks record number of autopsies in one day appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Friday marks one-year anniversary of Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday's weather was warm, sunny, dry and windy; the same conditions present a year ago when a grass fire burned on the city's southwest side. KRDO The fire burned 26 acres in open space near Bear Creek Park, forcing the evacuation of 235 homes primarily along Electra Drive. KRDO While The post Friday marks one-year anniversary of Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Col. David Hughes Jr., Colorado Springs icon, laid to rest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs icon was laid to rest Friday, complete with a military caisson, riderless horse, and mounted cavalry unit that carried his ashes into Fairview Cemetery. Col. David Hughes Jr. died October 14 at the age of 93. He was a war hero, an internet pioneer, and is credited The post Col. David Hughes Jr., Colorado Springs icon, laid to rest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fleeing the Flames: Is Colorado Springs prepared for a major wildfire evacuation?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new fire evacuation study in Colorado Springs is raising serious concerns about just how long it will take to get people in the city's most fire-prone neighborhoods to safety if a major wildfire was to break out. On Monday, the Colorado Springs City Council is expected to hear from The post Fleeing the Flames: Is Colorado Springs prepared for a major wildfire evacuation? appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and first responders closed a section of northbound Powers Boulevard Friday afternoon due to a multi-car crash. Several vehicles were seen damaged in the road near Carefree Circle. According to Colorado Springs' Traffic, all northbound lanes were closed at that intersection. Information about injuries hasn't been released at this The post Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy