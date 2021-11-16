Former Florence city official arrested at Denver Airport

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - Former Florence City Manager Mike Patterson is currently in police custody after being arrested at Denver International Airport.

Patterson, 54, was arrested by the Denver Police Department with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security at approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to Florence Police.

A warrant was filed for Patterson's arrest on November 3rd. The former city official faces two counts of stalking, providing alcohol to a minor, and sexual contact without consent.

Patterson was terminated from his position as City Manager after City Council, the Mayor, Florence Chief of Police went into executive session on August 31st to discuss a personnel matter.

Patterson is currently being held at the Downtown Detention Center in Denver and is waiting to be transferred back to Fremont County. It's unclear when Patterson will be in court for an advisement hearing.

Florence Police Chief Shane Prickett says it is unclear when he will be transferred back to Fremont County. 13 Investigates asked where Patterson intended to fly to at Denver International Airport -- Prickett says he does not have that information at this time.

According to the Canon City Daily Record, Patterson was hired by the City of Florence in late 2011 and officially started his new job in January 2012 after moving to Florence from Redman, Ore.

