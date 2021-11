OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock was announced today as the 2021 NWSL Most Valuable Player, presented by Budweiser. With the 2020 NWSL season never happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was the first full season back for Fishlock after sustaining an ACL tear halfway through the 2019 season. And much like fans have come to expect from her, Fishlock did not miss a beat in being every bit of an impact player all over the field for OL Reign. Fishlock scored five goals and claimed four assists this season, with one of her five being this rocket as part of OL Reign’s five-goal demolition of the Houston Dash in August.

