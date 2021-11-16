ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

True growth comes from the billows of the refiner’s fire

tooeleonline.com
 8 days ago

There are times in life when a person is tested and stressed to the extreme. It happens to every one of us at one time or another. It’s a time when the billows from a blacksmith’s fire, used as part of life’s refining process, are blowing seemingly insurmountable problems, continually. This...

tooeleonline.com

tooeleonline.com

Defy gravity by cultivating life-changing habits now

The photo was of a beautiful scene. It was also a description of regret and promise. Regret because it was a solid reminder that summer was over. The season had turned to fall. Yellow, gold, and green foliage burst beneath an azure blue sky with a double dose of color. Double because the colors also reflected off of the water which lapped near the roots of the showy trees. Some leaves were drifting from lofty heights toward the ground and water below as if to speak as a hint. While the season was still solidly in the middle of fall, winter was surely coming soon and there was a tinge of regret for things undone during the summer.
2 On Your Side

Helping to make wishes come true

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Make-a-Wish Mom Kelly says Carson is a ball of fire. To watch him run and climb, you would never know the obstacle course that life layed out for him and his family. Kelly remembers the day their whole world changed. "Before I put him down for...
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
Woman's World

Dealing With Bloating and Gas? Stay Away From This Common Ingredient

Struggling with belly bloat? It’s a common problem. Bloating happens when the gastrointestinal tract fills up with air or gas, usually because of something you ate. Pinpointing the foods that cause bloating is easier said than done. While it might come down to a single ingredient, that uncomfortable, full and tight feeling in your stomach may be caused by multiple foods. In fact, gums – which are food additives – may be to blame.
spring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
Daily Mail

Father, 40, who was told he was 'riddled' with cancer and had just weeks to live loses his battle with the disease just nine days after marrying his long-term girlfriend in an emotional ceremony

A father has died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Jamie Christie, 40, who worked in a steel plant in Scunthorpe, Linconshire, lost his battle with the disease on November 12, nine days after marrying long-term girlfriend Sophie Christie in an emotional service. Friends and family rushed to...
survivornet.com

Beloved Atlanta News Anchor Aungelique Proctor Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer After Months of Feeling Rundown, Exhausted

TV Anchor Turns The Camera On Herself Amid Stomach Cancer Battle. Beloved Atlanta television anchor Aungelique Proctor is battling stomach cancer after months of feeling fatigue and exhaustion that at one point left her unable to climb stairs. She waited, however, to see a doctor until after her three daughters had left home to return to college.
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman dies eight times after she refused to take a COVID jab

An unvaccinated woman who experienced eight cardiac arrests while she was hospitalised due to COVID-19 is now urging people to get vaccines. 35-year-old Gemma Roberts was taken to Warrington Hospital and had to be resuscitated eight times after her heart stopped. Her ordeal began in August when she was rushed to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
bigeasymagazine.com

How Can You Put an End to Alcohol Dependence?

Severe attraction to minimal things might lead to action of dependence. Alcoholism is one of the most trending issues in the twentieth century. It is widely accepted as a social activity and a way to cope with stressful situations, and a temporary relief from anxiety and sleeplessness. However, alcohol doesn’t do much to put an end to these concerns. Moreover, it also comes with some significant side effects. People experience addiction and chronic withdrawal effects. Those who are willing to leave their alcoholic nature struggle with uncontrollable symptoms.
Sentinel

Foods that raise blood glucose levels the most

For people with diabetes, take normal control over their levels over glycemia is basic, to avoid like episodes over hyperglycemia (high increase over glucose over blood) or hypoglycemia (significant decrease over glucose) . And in this aspect the nutrition plays an essential role. Hyperglycemia is something that usually occurs more...
