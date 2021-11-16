ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

VeChain exposed to broader market weakness and VET could fall to $0.11

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeChain price is on a knife’s edge; it could experience a free fall if support fails. Massive support exists directly below VeChain’s current price. VeChain is better positioned than most altcoins to experience a massive push higher. VeChain price on the weekly chart shows strong defense near the $0.13...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

VeChain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD likely saw the final push lower to $0.13. Bullish momentum returned this morning. Right now, things are looking good for VeChain bulls, with solid rejection for additional downside throughout the market’s trip to $0.13. As a result, we expect VET/USD to recover later today and perhaps rise even higher by the end of the week.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

VeChain’s market cap returns to $9 billion following major gains

The crypto market is currently highly competitive, and tokens are fighting to find their space in this market and make notable gains that will push their values to new highs. One of the tokens and networks that has made notable gains is VeChain, the 23rd largest cryptocurrency. VeChain is one...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

XLM bulls attempt to break downturn and push Stellar price to $0.40

XLM price sees a bullish nudge in the Asian trading session today. Stellar has increased its buy-side volume even before prices reached buy-zone support. Expect bulls to build momentum for next week,bringing XLM price back on the front foot. Stellar price (XLM) bulls are impatient and have already started buying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ichimoku
FXStreet.com

Polkadot may continue to slide south, but downside for DOT limited to $32

Polkadot price, like most cryptocurrencies, has experienced a significant retracement over the past two weeks. The threat of continued selling pressure remains, but a strong support level is evident. Bulls eye a hint of supportive price action that would eliminate further selling. Polkadot price has moved beyond the normal range...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET drops to $0.13, quick recovery in progress

VeChain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD likely saw the final push lower to $0.13. Bullish momentum returned this morning. Things are looking good for VeChain bulls today, with solid rejection for further downside throughout the market’s journey towards $0.13. As a result, we expect VET/USD to recover later today and perhaps rise even higher by the end of the week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) dropped 0.53% to $3,676.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $96.51 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET ready to reverse after a drop to $0.135?

VeChain price analysis is bullish. VET/USD retested swing low this morning. Buying pressure has returned over the past hours. VeChain price analysis is bullish today as we expect a new swing low to be set at $0.135 after a strong decline yesterday. Therefore, VET/USD is ready to retrace and regain some of the loss later this week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Vechain Price Analysis:VET Crypto Price Sees A Correction After Testing $0.18

Vechain coin price is currently seeing a correction in the daily chart and can soon revert to a new high. It has seen a loss of more than 10% in the past 24 hours. VET technical indicators suggest the continuation of further correction in the downside momentum. In contrast, VET/BTC pair is down by more than 1.6% in the intraday frame.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

VeChain (VET) Analysis: VET tracing Bulls’ tracks to Climb up the Charts

VeChain attempts another bullish rally by continuously marking an ascent on the latest charts. It also made the 24-hour trading volume increase by double-fold. VET, after a brief period of ups and downs in its market price, finally observed another start of an upward trend. The token saw a reduction in price by almost 30% before recovering, and then with some minor breakdowns, it started rising. Its weekly performance is down by 2.4%, however, its monthly performance got up by 44%. The trading volume got incremented by 58.57% during the intraday session. Currently, the VET/BTC pair is performing positively with an increment of 5.42%, rounding off the value at 0.00000261 BTC. The same stands true for the VET/ETH pair with a similar value of increment. The volume/market cap ratio is 0.07093.
STOCKS
Forbes

Hedge Funds Outperformed Their Benchmarks In Q3 Amid Stock Market Weakness

The third quarter was a weak quarter for stocks, with the S&P 500 down 0.6%. As a result, hedge funds didn't have an outstanding performance either, but they still outperformed the index, meaning it wasn't a bad quarter for them. September hedge fund returns. According to Citco, funds on its...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Bitcoin Retests $60K As Broader Crypto Market Turns Bearish

Bitcoin turned bearish Tuesday, shedding more than $4,500 in value in just a few hours. The slide brought BTC back to the $60,000 price levels, breaching the support at $64,000. And prices are dropping across the board as nearly every major altcoin has turned bearish. Analyst and YouTuber Lark Davis...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Immune to broader market trends, ALGO looks ready to make a dash for $3

Until a couple of trading sessions back, the crypto market was seen thriving. On the back of rallies of coins like Loopring and Livepeer, the global crypto market cap, in a first, went on to hit the $3 trillion mark. The sentiment had, however, flipped to bearish at press time....
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET tests $0.17800, after establishing support at $0.1700

VeChain price analysis is bearish today. VET/USD tests previous high. Rejection currently preventing further upside. The VET/USD pair is trading in a very tight range today, with the market continuing to struggle against selling pressure after a brief advance above the previous high. As a result, we anticipate VET/USD to drop again and establish another higher low before attempting to rise further.
MARKETS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy