‘Devastated’ Matteo Berrettini withdraws from ATP Finals

Cameron Norrie will make his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals on Wednesday after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew through injury.British number one Norrie travelled to the prestigious tournament as second alternate after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the eight-man event but, with Jannik Sinner already replacing fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, he has been given an unexpected chance.Norrie, the first British singles player to appear at the tournament since Andy Murray won the title five years ago, will take on Norway’s Casper Ruud on Wednesday evening before meeting Novak Djokovic on Friday.To stand a chance of qualifying he would need to...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO