ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘Devastated’ Matteo Berrettini withdraws from ATP Finals

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after retiring from his opening match due to a left oblique injury, Matteo Berrettini announced his withdrawal Tuesday from the Nitto ATP Finals being held in home nation of Italy. The ATP Finals are the tour’s season-ending...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Tennis-Berrettini’s ATP Finals campaign under doubt after injury retirement

(Reuters) – Italy’s Matteo Berrettini broke down in tears after an abdominal injury forced him to retire from his opening ATP Finals match against Alexander Zverev, casting doubt over his participation for the rest of the season-ending tournament. Olympic champion Zverev was awarded a win after Berrettini pulled out injured...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Would’ve been nice to see him qualify” Matteo Berrettini talks about the pressure of playing in Italy, and who he’d form a quintet with

Matteo Berrettini made headlines when he appeared in the Wimbledon finals this year. Despite losing to world no. 1 Novak Djokovic, Berrettini had garnered the world’s attention. As a result, he ascended the ranking of world no. 7. The 25 year-old also made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and quarterfinals of Roland Garros.
TENNIS
sacramentosun.com

ATP Finals: Medvedev ousts Hurkacz, Zverev wins after Berrettini's retirement

Turin [Italy], November 15 (ANI): Defending champion Daniil Medvedev battled past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday afternoon with a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory in the ATP Finals. The Russian, who earned his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto and his maiden major at the US Open, showed his confidence...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Agassi
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic’s makes shocking Serena, Venus Williams admission

Novak Djokovic has opened up about his beautiful relationship with his fellow tennis icons Serena an Venus Williams. With a total of 50 combined Grand Slam titles to their name, Novak Djokovic, Serena and Venus Williams have certainly proven that they are a cut above the rest. And while some legendary players from different sports don’t really establish a personal relationship with one another, Djokovic and the Williams sisters are not of them.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Finals#Atp Tour#Devastated#The Atp Finals#Italian
longislandtennismagazine.com

ATP Finals Get Underway in Turin

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev kicked off his ATP Finals title defense with a victory in his opening round-robin match on Sunday in Turin, Italy. Medvedev fought back from a set down to defeat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. “I had zero break points to save, so in a way I...
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie handed ATP Finals chance after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws

Cameron Norrie will make his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals on Wednesday after Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew through injury.British number one Norrie travelled to the prestigious tournament as second alternate after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the eight-man event but, with Jannik Sinner already replacing fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, he has been given an unexpected chance.Norrie, the first British singles player to appear at the tournament since Andy Murray won the title five years ago, will take on Norway’s Casper Ruud on Wednesday evening before meeting Novak Djokovic on Friday.To stand a chance of qualifying he would need to...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Golf Weekly

Jon Rahm Withdraws From Race to Dubai Finale

Citing the need to rest, Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. The Spaniard is ranked third in the standings, yet will forfeit the shot at a second career Race to Dubai title. Rahm, who won the season-long points race in 2019, released a statement:. “After...
SPORTS
101 WIXX

Tennis-Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play in Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday. Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would wait until Tennis...
TENNIS
mix929.com

Tennis-Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals with elbow injury

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an elbow injury, organisers announced on Wednesday with the Greek having lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas, who won the event in 2019, lost 6-4 6-4 to the Russian in his Green Group match on Monday...
TENNIS
GOBankingRates

What Is John McEnroe’s Net Worth?

Although he's best remembered for his famously cantankerous personality, it was John McEnroe's velvety soft touch at the net that earned him so much of his on-court success. Find Out: Which Athletes...
SPORTS
101 WIXX

Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

TURIN (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy