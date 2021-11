Originally, the New Jersey Devils were to play the Ottawa Senators on November 16. That game and two other Senators games this week were postponed by the National Hockey League due to the sheer number of Senators players and staff in the COVID-19 protocol. This afternoon, the National Hockey League announced that they have found a new date for the Devils’ home game against Ottawa, and it is really soon. This game has been officially re-scheduled for Monday, December 6 at 7 PM ET.

