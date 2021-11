As we approach the holiday season, it would be nice if we could all relax and look forward to spending this time with our friends and families without the burden of worry that we all experienced last year when the fear of COVID kept many of us apart. But it now appears COVID-19 is just as much of a threat today as it was at this time in 2020, and that makes no sense whatsoever. We had the power to put the brakes on this pandemic, but instead too many of us – due to a preference for misinformation, a lingering mistrust of science, twisted political motives or worse – are extending a prolonged welcome to this virus that should have been withdrawn long ago.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO