School Receptionist - Part-time

At Greenlands Primary School, we are seeking to appoint a suitably skilled, friendly and enthusiastic person to the part time post of Receptionist at our school. We are a small and friendly school with a supportive team of staff who will ensure that you are able to achieve within your role.

The office is the centre of communications between pupils and adults, both within and outside our school. The maintenance of an accurate diary system with a proactive approach are crucial. A positive, professional outlook is essential as well as a calm, caring approach and a track record of attention to detail.

Previous experience of working within a school environment is desirable. Excellent typing skills, knowledge of relevant computer software and a good level of education, including GCSE English and Maths, are essential. The post requires the ability to be methodical, organised and the ability to prioritise work within a busy environment.

You will be working Monday to Friday 12pm - 4.30pm term time plus inset days. Salary will be Kent Range 3 (£18,425 FTE). This is a fixed term contract until 31st August 2022.

We encourage visits to our school, and a further discussion about the role by speaking with the Head of School, Alison Cook, contactable through the school office on 01474 703178

Key Details:

22.5 hours per week – 12pm - 4.30pm, Mon - Fri

Pro rated salary - £9,637 (FTE £18,425)

Term time plus inset days (39 weeks worked)

Fixed term contract ending 31st August 2022

Closing date for the advert: Wednesday 24th November at 12pm (Please note: the advert may be closed early if a suitable candidate is recruited)

Date for interviews: Friday 26th November

Information about the school

Our school is a place where children are taught how to learn and engage in an inclusive, broad and balanced creative curriculum. Our school vision of ‘right kit, right mind, right place, right time’, supports all that we aim to do as a school.

Through the work of all staff, Greenlands aspires for its children to leave as independent, reflective, resilient and aspirational learners who are ready for the challenges of life after they leave Greenlands.

Our school is a happy school where the success of every child matters. We have dedicated, caring and enthusiastic staff who are committed to developing the knowledge, skills and understanding which enable your child to enjoy learning.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

