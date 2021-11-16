ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Port of LA officials report backlog improvement ahead of holiday season

By Madison Hirneisen
Parsons Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Officials from the Port of Los Angeles said Tuesday that they’d seen a “significant improvement” at the...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Pete Buttigieg sees 'promising sign' of progress in LA port backlog

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday that the recent reduction in containers lingering at the Port of Los Angeles marks an "early but a very promising sign" that efforts by port officials and the Biden administration to mitigate cargo backlogs are working. Buttigieg held a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Port Of Los Angeles#The Center Square#Dock
shop-eat-surf.com

Port Officials Give Update on New Measures to Ease Backlog

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg provided updated information about the current situation at the port, including how new measures such as 24/7 operations are working. This article is available to our Executive Edition members. Click here to login or click...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

LA, Long Beach Port officials report slight progress in supply chain issues

LOS ANGELES - ﻿The number of container ships waiting to dock and unload off the coast of Southern California reached new records this week. A total of 111 container ships were waiting to anchor at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to data from the Marine Exchange. The previous record of 108 vessels was reported on Oct. 21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, Long Beach ports implement new queuing procedures to improve safety, air quality

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will implement a new queuing process to improve safety and air quality off the Southern California coast. The plan was developed by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association, Pacific Maritime Association and Marine Exchange of Southern California, as well as individuals from member companies, according to the PMSA. The procedures are a response to the historic supply chain congestion at the twin ports, North America’s largest maritime gateway.
LONG BEACH, CA
Bay News 9

Frigid freight feeling effects of port backlog

VERNON, Calif. — The Port of Long Beach has just announced its second busiest October ever. It might have set a new record were it not for the limited capacity at marine terminals which hampered imports. It seems nearly every sector of the supply chain is just about maxed out.
LONG BEACH, CA
abc27 News

Holiday travel: The pros and cons of booking now

(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
TRAVEL
CBS Chicago

300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) — Now 300 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to a winning collaboration. The Dovetail Project teamed up with teh Chicago Bears to give turkeys and Christmas trees to young parents who might not have been able to afford them this holiday season. The Dovetail Project gives young Black and Latino men the skills and support they need to be great fathers and role models for their children.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Employees Face COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate During Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Millions of Americans are on the move this week ahead of Thanksgiving, but there could be a new issue that could impact your travel if you’re taking to the skies. The number of people traveling during the pandemic is expected to reach levels not seen during the pandemic to this point. The concern rising this week comes as a vaccine mandate goes into effect for federal workers — including TSA agents. The Transportation Security Administration doesn’t believe there should be any impact and says they have been preparing for this situation for months. The agency hasn’t given any exact numbers for vaccination rates among employees, but say it is “very high.” According to multiple reports, the number was around 60% in October. AAA predictions around 53 million Americans will travel this year for Thanksgiving. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg doesn’t feel there should be any concern for travelers. TSA Administrator David Pekoske says there is potential for workers to lose their jobs if they are not vaccinated and there is not an approved exemption.
TRAVEL
WSAV News 3

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings? Gone are last year’s long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy