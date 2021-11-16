ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Josh Okogie: Could play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Okogie (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Sacramento. Okogie was unable...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Josh Okogie (back) questionable for Timberwolves Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Okogie is dealing with back spasms. They're not thought to be too serious, but nevertheless, the ailment could keep him out of Wednesday's tilt. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Okogie sit, Taurean Prince would be in line for added minutes on the wing.
NBA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Josh Okogie (back) remains out Thursday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (back) will not play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Okogie will miss his second straight game with back spasms. Expect Patrick Beverley to play more minutes against a Spurs' team ranked 14th in defensive rating. Beverley's projection includes 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers LeBron James Is Ejected After Scuffle with Isaiah Stewart [Video]

During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
Person
Josh Okogie
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
firstsportz.com

LeBron James finally reveals true feeling upon Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Anyone who was following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, would be aware that LeBron James was keenly following the trail and even accused the 18-years-old for ‘fake-crying’ during an earlier trail session in the court. While the concerned was found not guilty for injuring and killing a total of five men in Wisconsin during the protest of Jacob Blake, the LA Lakers superstar has finally revealed his true feelings upon the same after several NBA players revealed their frustration on the same.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook's Epic Reaction After Finding Out He Got a Tech For Lakers/Pistons Brawl: "They Have To Put It On Somebody... Why Not Me?"

If you've been paying attention at all today, you'll already know the biggest story of the night: the intense altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. Now that the actual moment has played out, the community is focused on the aftermath. How will LeBron James address the issue? What will happen when the Lakers and Pistons meet again? Will the NBA office suspend either of the players involved?
NBA
#Timberwolves#Suns
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons now cooperating with 76ers on key issue

Relations between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers still appear chilly, but Simmons is giving in to the team on one major point of contention. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons complied with the organization’s wishes to meet with a team-recommended specialist to discuss his mental health concerns. Simmons...
NBA
SportsGrid

3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 11/10/21

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you’re looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing in one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let’s take a look at three players who can help...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Josh Hart ejected on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Josh Hart has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart was ejected on Wednesday after being assessed two technical fouls for arguing with an official. Hart will finish Wednesday's game with 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 15 minutes...
NBA
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Malcolm Brogdon to Play Wednesday Against Nuggets

Tony East reports Malcolm Brogdon will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets. https://twitter.com/TEastNBA/status/1458594050353811461. Brogdon is dealing with an illness, which kept him out of Sunday’s 94-91 win over the Sacramento Kings. A crucial part of the Pacers’ rotation, Brogdon has played six games this season, averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Last playing in a Nov. 3 111-98 win over the New York Knicks, Brogdon scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording eight rebounds and seven assists. Last season, Brogdon was second in usage, only behind Caris LeVert, with a 25.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't play Wednesday

Reaves (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. According to head coach Frank Vogel, Reaves' hamstring injury is minor, but he still won't be available on Wednesday. He should be considered day-to-day and figures to have a good chance to return when the Lakers host the Timberwolves on Friday. With Rajon Rondo (hamstring) also sidelined, more minutes could be available for Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington and Avery Bradley.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Tyler Herro: Available to play Wednesday

Herro (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports. As expected, Herro will be available for the Heat during Wednesday's marquee matchup, despite nursing back soreness. Herro is currently averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Won't play Wednesday

Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. Haliburton will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with back tightness. With Terence Davis (ankle) also out, Buddy Hield could be in line for a major role in the Kings' backcourt on Wednesday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Jackson playing with Pistons' second unit on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard / forward Josh Jackson is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Jackson will come off Detroit's bench after Killian Hayes made his return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Houston unit allowing a 107.3 defensive rating, our models project Jackson to score 14.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,400.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Isaac Okoro could return by Wednesday for Cavaliers

Second-year Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro continues to recover from the strained left hamstring that has caused him to sit for seven straight games. Provided he continues trending in the right direction, a source tells Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com that Okoro could be in line for a return as soon as Wednesay against the Wizards.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Cleared to play Wednesday

Porter (thigh) will be available for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. Porter will get by without missing any time, though coach Stephen Silas noted that he was limited at practice Tuesday, so there's a chance Porter could still be hampered by the bruised thigh that forced him to exit Sunday's loss to the Warriors early. The third-year guard is off to a bit of a shaky start, averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while committing 4.5 turnovers per game to go with poor percentages (36.7 percent FG; 29.8 percent 3Pt).
NBA

