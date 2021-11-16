ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton PD shaves their heads in solidarity with officer going through chemo

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

There is a new look in the Wilton Police Department as officers rally behind one of their own in the midst of a personal battle.

Officer Elise Ackerman, 36, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ackerman said it is an aggressive cancer, so she started chemotherapy immediately. She chose to shave her head as soon as hair started to fall out.

Since last week, she is not the only one in the department without hair.

"I was approached by several of the officers who requested to shave their heads to show our solidarity and support," said Lt. Dave Hartman.

Hartman was the first to lose his hair at the head-shaving event Thursday with Ackerman doing the honors.

More than 20 members of the police department, fire department and Department of Public Works shaved their heads.

"I hope that she realizes she's not alone in this fight, that we're here for her, that we have her back, that she's not going to go through this alone, that we're going to be there right by her side the entire time," said Hartman.

Hartman has started a fundraising campaign to help the mom of three and her family. He is also organizing a charity banquet in her honor.

"My heart's just overwhelmed right now. I mean...all the love and support for not only me but my family during this difficult time, it's more than I could ever ask for and I don't know how I could ever repay them for everything," said Hartman.

Ackerman has been with Wilton police for seven years. She's been a school resource officer for the past two.

To donate to Ackerman's GoFundMe, click here.

News 12 was given video of the event by GOOD Morning Wilton. Click here.

Ellwood City Ledger

Franklin Township PD to partake in 'No-Shave November'

FRANKLIN TWP. — The township police department will be participating in "No-Shave November," in an effort to raise money and awareness for cancer. Officers will be making a donation of their own for the privilege of growing out a beard, and are asking the public to join them in their effort.
FRANKLIN, PA
Fox 19

Loveland police officers participate in No-Shave November

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s almost halfway through November and you may have noticed that some people have ditched the razors and are allowing their hair to grow. No Shave November started several years ago and this year, Loveland Police Department is using the month for fundraising. This is the...
LOVELAND, OH
who13.com

Organization supports people going through cancer treatment

Can Do Cancer is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of patients with breast cancer undergoing chemotherapy in Central Iowa. President and Founder Molly Zaver and Board Member Dayna Carpenter join us now to share Can Do Cancer’s mission. You can learn more at candocancer.org.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbiw.com

Swapping urine during drug screen leads to Mitchell woman arrest

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found in possession of someone else’s urine during a court-ordered drug screen. A Bedford Police officer responded to the Lawrence County Probation Department and arrested 30-year-old Adriane Farmer, of Mitchell, on a charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug test.
MITCHELL, IN
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Christy Giles: Police say model’s death is drug overdose as husband says masked men dumped body

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tribute to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends. Her family blame a group of masked men. A friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care. Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, told his Instagram followers that he could not believe what had happened, and that she was “taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Abused Turpin kids now ‘betrayed’ by social services system

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The 13 Southern California siblings rescued three years ago from horribly abusive conditions that included being locked in their home for years, shackled to beds and starved by their parents have been failed at different points by a social services system that was supposed to help them transition to new lives, according to an investigation by ABC News.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

3 shot, 1 dead outside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were shot, leaving one person dead outside a busy Victorville mall Friday night. Authorities confirmed that one of the victims is a juvenile. The shooting was reported on November 19, 2021, at approximately 7:51 p.m. Deputies with the Victorville Police Department and emergency personal...
VICTORVILLE, CA
