The Ravens beat the Vikings 34-31 on a 36-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 16 seconds left in overtime. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was out of sync early before finding his rhythm midway through the game. Jackson threw an interception in overtime, but the defense responded with a huge stop. Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 100 or more yards for the 10th time in his career, which ties him with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. The Ravens always have a chance to win with Jackson behind center. Grade: B.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO