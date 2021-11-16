Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are on the rise.
Actually, they’ve been on the rise, having put together a five-game winning streak that’s completely flipped their 2021 season on its head. Going from 2-4 to 7-4 will have that kind of effect.
The Patriots currently sit in first place in the AFC East and in third place in the conference. Neither of those situations seemed at all plausible a month or so ago.
Where it goes from here remains just as unpredictable. With a home date vs. Tennessee, a road game at Indy, and two games vs. the Bills, the schedule is not particularly kind....
Comments / 0