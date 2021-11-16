ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Mental health and policing intersect in Swampscott

By Gayla Cawley
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPI7Z_0cykaTLI00

We applaud the Swampscott Police Department for launching its Criminal Justice Mental Health Task Force aimed at ensuring people who need help “don’t slip through the cracks.”

Det. Ted Delano, the driving force behind the task force, used those words in describing how the department wants to help people move from a mental-health crisis and into “sustained recovery.”

Initial plans call for utilizing a part-time clinician and a reporting tool to help officers provide medical professionals with detailed information. The task force’s work will also encompass “officer wellness” to provide mental-health help to department members.

How mental health and law enforcement intersect is a conversation that has accelerated since George Floyd’s May 2020 murder. Proposals for forming unarmed crisis-response teams are based on the notion that police responses to mental-health calls sometimes lead to confrontations.

Swampscott Police Sgt. Jay Locke said the department has seen “a definite uptick in crisis calls” related to mental health. It’s heartening to see a department veteran of Delano’s caliber drive the police response to the local increase in mental-health calls.

The police task force is only one example of the town’s proactive approach to mental-health care. INTERFACE, a confidential mental-health referral service, is serving Swampscott, and Swampscott Superintendent of Schools Pamela Angelakis has been proactive in expanding social-emotional learning services in the public schools.

Law enforcement and mental health are words much more likely to be included in the same conversation in the wake of the nationwide police-reform debate. Swampscott police didn’t wait for the debate to accelerate into a call for action: Delano led the effort to formulate a proactive local response and town residents and police officers are sure to benefit from the task force’s work.

The post Mental health and policing intersect in Swampscott appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Warrants issued for man after gun discharges at Atlanta airport

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swampscott, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
CNN

5 killed and more than 40 injured after a vehicle barreled through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, Waukesha officials say

(CNN) — Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said. "These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals," the city of Waukesha said in a Twitter post early Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
CBS News

T-Pain mixes a beer-and-ice cream cocktail

The Grammy-winning performer T-Pain has made big hits, like "Bartender" and "Blame It (On The Alcohol)." But he's best known for helping to popularize a vocal processing technology called Auto-Tune. "It turned into a full genre of music," he said. "It's everywhere. It's in cartoons, commercials. It's everywhere." Some people...
RECIPES
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked whether they supported Black Lives Matter, whether they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and whether they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy