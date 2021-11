Riot Forge today announced Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a new video game developer by Choice Provisions. If you are at all familiar with Choice Provisions, it might not be surprising to learn that Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm runner video game given that the developer is best known for the BIT.TRIP series of video games. The title is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store on November 16th. Also? It's going to release for Netflix "soon."

