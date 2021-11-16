ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Legal Battle Over Biden Covid Vaccine Mandate Heads to Federal Appeals Court With GOP-Appointed Majority

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two dozen lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine and testing requirements were consolidated in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump appointed 11 of the 16 judges on the bench, while Presidents Bill Clinton and...

