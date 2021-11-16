What To See in Hong Kong

The latest exhibition at Hong Kong’s Para Site, Liquid Ground takes a critical look at the city’s ongoing land reclamation projects. Launched in 2018, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam’s ‘Lantau Tomorrow Vision’ – a HK$624 billion development scheme proposed with the intention of solving Hong Kong’s housing crisis – has become a subject of much controversy. The project, which entails the construction of artificial islands near Lantau Island, aims at creating a new economic hub for the city by 2030. Critics of the scheme have highlighted the severity of the environmental damage it will cause, as well as condemning it as an example of reckless fiscal expenditure. At Para Site, however, it’s the inspiration for an exhibition (complete with a makeshift wooden structure that presumably represents the idea of an island), curated by Alvin Li and Junyuan Feng, that takes land reclamation as a point of departure to explore the aforementioned criticisms, all the while revealing various facets of the relationship between humans and nature – from reverence to ruination.

