Somehow, here we are. November is flying by, and we’re in the season of Thanksgiving. Being thankful and appreciative for what is received, tangible or intangible, is an example of gratitude. By acknowledging the good things in life, people usually recognize that sources of goodness can exist both inside and outside of themselves. Gratitude helps people connect to something larger and can help them appreciate what they have instead of always reaching for something new.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO