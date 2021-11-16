Students Celebrate at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo

The Dairy Handlers CDE is an event where participants are given a cow and have to demonstrate their skills to judges. This includes setting the animal up, eye contact, and how you handle the animal. In the spring, Hanna Wilson participated in this contest and won first in the state of Ohio. The 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo hosted the Dairy Handlers contest during the convention which was held on October 26-30, 2021.During the FFA Convention, Hanna participated in a zoom on Wednesday, October 27 prior to the contest. The contest was then held on Thursday, October 28 with the awards ceremony on Friday, October 29. Hanna earned a silver division pin for her outstanding performance in this contest! Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work!

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO