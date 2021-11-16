ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students Celebrate at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo

 5 days ago

More than 60,000 FFA members and supporters from across the country celebrated agriculture and...

miamivalleytoday.com

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA attends National Convention

INDIANAPOLIS — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter recently attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. During the convention the students attended three general sessions where they heard from the National FFA Officer Team and TV Host Courtenay DeHoff. They enjoyed time at the FFA Shopping Mall and Career Expo, DEFY Trampoline Park, and the World’s Toughest Rodeo.
Dothan Eagle

Gissendaner awarded National American FFA Degree

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is given to a select group of students in recognition of their years...
Daily Advocate

Versailles FFA has successful National FFA Convention

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA attended the 94th Annual National FFA Convention held Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 27, 2021. There were more than 58,000 FFA members in attendance, making the National FFA Convention the world’s largest youth convention. FFA members from all over the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin...
Daily News

Richland 44 FFA Chapter well represented at national convention

Eight Richland 44 FFA members attended the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana from Oct. 27-30, 2021. This was the 94th National Convention and more than 55,000 people attended. Kiersten Boehm competed in the National Agriscience Fair under the senior high plant science division. Her project was on...
wnewsj.com

Clinton-Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers attend national convention

Clinton-Massie-Great Oaks FFA officers recently experienced their first National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis. With different tours and tons of laughs, the memories will stick with us all. We started out our trip with a tour at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where we took a tour of the track on a...
Post Register

FFAers sightsee on trip to national convention

FFA members from Mackay, Challis, Murtaugh, Aberdeen, Grace and Highland high schools traveled together to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis and did plenty of sightseeing along the way on the 11-day trip. Students left Oct. 21 and traveled to Cody, Wyoming. The following day they toured the Buffalo Bill...
ocj.com

Northwestern FFA Participates in National Dairy Handlers CDE

The Dairy Handlers CDE is an event where participants are given a cow and have to demonstrate their skills to judges. This includes setting the animal up, eye contact, and how you handle the animal. In the spring, Hanna Wilson participated in this contest and won first in the state of Ohio. The 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo hosted the Dairy Handlers contest during the convention which was held on October 26-30, 2021.During the FFA Convention, Hanna participated in a zoom on Wednesday, October 27 prior to the contest. The contest was then held on Thursday, October 28 with the awards ceremony on Friday, October 29. Hanna earned a silver division pin for her outstanding performance in this contest! Congratulations and thank you for all your hard work!
Katy Times

Taylor FFA team wins national poultry competition

Walking into agricultural science teacher David Laird’s office at Taylor High School, one sees walls adorned with banners and trophies from a long tradition at the school of high-performing Future Farmers of America teams. Laird now has more decorations for his wall after four of his students not only won the state championship in April but took national honors in October as well.
California Democrat

California FFA chapter reflects on return to National Convention

California's local FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention Oct. 26-30, providing the group with opportunities to engage in a number of activities that nurtured their studies in agriculture. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students were not able to attend the 2020 National FFA Convention in person....
kciiradio.com

Nine Mid-Prairie FFA Members Attend National Convention, Two Receive American Degree

Two Mid-Prairie Future Farmers of America members received the highest degree awarded at the National FFA Convention. Mid-Prairie FFA members Marissa Cline, Bridget Fisher, Zane Fisher, Zoe Kinsinger, Rebekah Meader, Anna Nafziger, Carmen Sieren , and Jacey Sisson and advisor Elsa Schmidt traveled to Indianapolis on October 26th for the convention.
Post-Searchlight

BHS FFA speaks on National Convention at Chamber Connect

Bainbridge High School FFA members recently traveled to Indianapolis for the 94th Annual National FFA Convention. There, they were able to gain valuable leadership opportunities and speak with FFA members from across the country. Those attending spoke on their experience at the Chamber Connect Luncheon last week, sharing their favorite part about the opportunity.
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs Ag Mechanics team finishes 6th at National FFA Convention

The Bangs FFA Ag Mechanics team competed at the National Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems contest at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana Oct. 26-28th. These students advanced to the National contest by winning state last April! There were 40 different states competing in this year’s contest. Bangs finished 6th overall, with Logan Bishop finishing 8th high out of 160 in the Nation! Other team members included Jackson Light and Robert Blakeley, who were Gold individuals, and Keygan Pitts, who was a silver individual.
yourcentralvalley.com

Madera wins at FFA nationals in veterinary science

Madera FFA’s all-girl student veterinary science team won first place at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana and were named national champions. Students Elena Robles, Kassandra Hernandez, Mercedes Gonzalez, and Marylyn Bautista all received national champion medals and a plaque on October 27. The team was coached by Instructor Kristin Sheehan. Over 40 teams from the U.S. and Puerto Rico competed in the National competition.
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members attend national convention

Nine members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA attended the National Convention from Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis. On Wednesday, we left early in the morning and started our journey to the 94th National Convention. The chapter members stopped in Illinois to tour Black and Gold Feedlot and Ranch. That night, we all went to different restaurants and got to know the people who we went with better and the advisors as well.
Houston Chronicle

Taylor High School FFA students snag top national awards

Four Katy ISD students from Taylor High School students have achieved a top spot in poultry judging at the national level. On Nov. 5, Katy ISD announced that the students scored top marks at the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana. The winning students include Chloe LaBard, first place;...
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney FFA makes first trip to National Convention

SIDNEY, NE — Another First for Sidney FFA is in the bag. "The energy was awesome," Sidney FFA member Paxton Wilson said. "Everyone was just very into it and it was a lot of fun." Wilson and eight other FFA members from Sidney’s chapter recently took a trip to the...
Eaton Register Herald

Preble County FFA chapters take part in convention, judging

NEW PARIS — National Trail MVCTC FFF recently received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year, in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. National...
Murfreesboro Post

Stewarts Creek students win national FFA awards

Three Stewarts Creek High School students won national awards at the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis recently. Harrison Falcofsky was selected the National Proficiency Winner in Agriscience Research Integrated Systems. Ella Hasty and Kari Thongkham won first place at the National Agriscience Fair in Plant Systems. Karlee Dunn finished...
ourdavie.com

County Line: North Iredell students earns national FFA recognition

