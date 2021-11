Lee esta historia en español. It was 82 degrees in Austin last week, so it may not feel like it, but: Winter is coming. Rarely has winter in Texas meant days of below-freezing temperatures, blackouts and water outages, but Texans learned all too well in February that the possibility of such events is very real. Winter Storm Uri brought heavy snowfall and ice, and the state’s power grid couldn’t keep up. Millions lost power, some for days on end. More than 200 people died across the state.

