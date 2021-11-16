ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

FastChat: Talking Hybrid Cloud Strategy with Ingram Micro

Data Center Knowledge
 5 days ago

Cheryl Rang is a rising star in the IT world. As executive director...

www.datacenterknowledge.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Migrating to a hybrid integration platform (HIP) makes your cloud journey easy

As digital initiatives accelerate in banks and financial institutes, integration is a critical factor in determining the success and speed of business transformation. Beyond banking, there is a need to become an extended enterprise, via an ecosystem of partners through platform-based business and operational models. As the interconnections proliferate, so do the number of integrations and the radical change needed in the integration technology platform and in the way banks deal with integration.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Zscaler’s enhancements improve digital experiences in a cloud and hybrid workforce

Zscaler enhanced Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) with new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) application monitoring and digital workflow service integrations to automatically pinpoint and remediate performance issues for improved employee collaboration and productivity. Delivered as an integrated service on Zscaler’s cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange, ZDX provides unified visibility into...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ForgeRock Unlocks Path to Passwordless for Hybrid Enterprises Moving to the Cloud

ForgeRock, a global leader in digital identity, announced new features to ForgeRock Identity Cloud to help enterprises overcome the barriers caused by passwords when moving to the cloud with Pass-Through Authentication and Just-in-Time Migration. These new features come at a time when many businesses are at a crossroads in their...
COMPUTERS
biztechmagazine.com

CDW Tech Talk Explores the Intersection of Hybrid Work and Diversity and Inclusion

At the onset of the pandemic, work from home presented new IT challenges to accommodate a sudden and dramatic increase in the number of remote workers. And as the pandemic has continued, work environments have continued evolving, with many organizations adapting to hybrid work arrangements. Each scenario — in-person, fully...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Ingram Micro#Micro Data Center#In The Cloud#Rang
securitymagazine.com

Listen to Elizabeth Rice, SVP of Business Operations and Strategy at Blackstone Consulting talk workplace culture

In Security's latest Women in Security Edition of The Security Podcasts, we discuss the importance of an empathetic workplace culture. Security’s Multimedia Specialist Layan Dahhan sits down Elizabeth Rice, Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy at Blackstone Consulting, to talk about her career journey, building operational models and the importance of culture in the workplace. She says inclusion and diversity are the marks of great leadership and encourages leaders to take every opportunity to build an empathy-based culture.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

HPE-Deloitte alliance targets flexible hybrid cloud solutions

The past 18 months encouraged incredible growth and transformation in the tech industry, with a rapid shift to remote work, the acceleration of digital transformations and more. This requires a significant amount of data analysis and migration, calling for assistance in securely ingesting and retaining large volumes of data. Deloitte...
BUSINESS
eWeek

Is your Application Delivery Strategy Aligned with the Next Wave of Cloud?

Businesses have been adopting cloud computing for the better part of two decades. During that time, the implementation of cloud has gone through a change and is on the precipice of another major shift. The first phase of cloud was a hosted service, where companies performed a “lift and shift” of legacy apps into a data somewhere and thought of that as cloud.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Q&A: VMware-AWS’ latest partnership tackles hybrid cloud problem

VMware Inc. and Amazon Web Service’s partnership has continued to solidify after providing joint solutions for more than four years. Their collaboration and co-engineering are providing an easy, fast and cost-efficient path toward the hybrid cloud, according to Matthew Morgan (pictured left), vice president of the Cloud Infrastructure Business Group at VMware. It also allows their customers to innovate, improve applications, and obtain a quicker time-to-market. Today, VMware Cloud on AWS is one of AWS’ preferred services for all vSphere workloads.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Podcast
siliconangle.com

Kubernetes figures prominently into CHG Healthcare’s cloud native strategy

The demand by organizations for data management and orchestration between on-premises and cloud resources is at an all-time high. This paradigm has, in turn, created a burgeoning clamor for Kubernetes containerization. CHG Healthcare, a healthcare staffing solutions provider and client of Portworx by Pure Storage Inc., is leaning on Portworx to digitize and provide richer experiences for its customers, which include doctors and hospitals.
TECHNOLOGY
Gigaom

Analyst Insight Video for Evaluating Hybrid Cloud Data Protection

Citing GigaOm research for promotional reasons without an agreement is prohibited. See our terms of service for more info. A strong data protection strategy remains at the core of every IT infrastructure, but cloud and edge computing have changed the way enterprises implement it. Machine-generated data is now outgrowing any other type of data and often underpins strategic big data analytics and artificial intelligence initiatives, forcing organizations to rethink data protection according to new rules that include hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation, Delivering Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure For Managing Unstructured Data

AWS Outposts customers can now deploy on-premises Amazon S3 compatible storage with strong consistency, efficient geo-dispersed protection, consistent performance at any scale, and low total cost of ownership. Quantum Corporation announced that its ActiveScale object storage solution has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program....
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Finding the right mix for value in your hybrid cloud

Migrating workloads can be a great move, but there’s no guarantee that it will deliver the value you’re looking for. Here’s how to select the mix of technologies and hosting solutions that best fits your business. by Levi Bissell, Edge-to-Cloud Transformation Advisor, HPE Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Advisory & Solutions. The...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

mimik Technology and Claysol Media Labs Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation via Seamless Shift to Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing

Mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Alert Logic Launches Comprehensive Intelligent Response For MDR With Actions Across EDR, Network, And IAM In Hybrid And Multi-Cloud Environments

Customizable automation and human-guided workflows rapidly notify, contain, and eliminate incidents to significantly reduce time-to-resolution for security-strapped teams. Alert Logic announced extended SOAR capabilities as part of its comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solution. With ransomware attacks and staff shortages on the rise, organizations are increasingly entrusting cybersecurity partners that bring proven technology and a deep bench of experts to help minimize damage and disruption to their operations. Alert Logic MDR with Alert Logic Intelligent Response ensures customers have a flexible, scalable, and integrated approach to protect their entire IT estate.
SOFTWARE
diginomica.com

Confluent aims to make it easier to set data in motion across hybrid and multi-cloud

Confluent's primary ambition in the enterprise is to set ‘data in motion' - where its Apache Kafka platform connects real-time streaming data to drive insights and action. We've seen how the vendor is aiming to make this easier for buyers through its data governance features, but for those in hybrid or multi-cloud environments, some complexity remains.
SOFTWARE
American Banker

Hybrid cloud infrastructure for payments

The expanding global economy and the resulting growth of digital commerce has produced record payment volumes in most markets. Payment infrastructure that was once a differentiator is now dated, making it difficult for many organizations to compete. In addition, organizations face pressure to reduce operational costs while adhering to compliance regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Alluxio to funnel data to apps across hybrid cloud platforms with $50M

San Mateo, California-based Alluxio, a data orchestration platform, today announced that it raised $50 million in an oversubscribed series C funding round led by an unnamed backer with participation from a16z, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Leveraging the new tranche, Alluxio plans to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of an office in Beijing while bolstering its product development, go-to-market, and engineering operations.
TECHNOLOGY
Data Center Knowledge

Osaka University Creates AI Supercomputer with Supermicro SuperBlades Utilizing 3 rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

Osaka University is a 90-year old institution that serves a wide range of researchers, students, and external experts. A supercomputer class system, SQUID was developed in order to give. researchers significantly more computing power than was previous available. Osaka University chose systems from Supermicro that consisted of Supermicro SuperBlades utilizing...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy