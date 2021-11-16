FastChat: Talking Hybrid Cloud Strategy with Ingram Micro

Mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO