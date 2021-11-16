ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guidehouse Insights: Enhancing Resiliency for the Energy Transition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost conversations about the energy transition to a low carbon energy future include renewable technologies such as photovoltaics (PV) and wind energy,...

Data Center Knowledge

Rethinking Data Centers as Resilient Sustainable Facilities

As data center operations continue to expand, the demand for secure data storage and sustainable operations continue to grow. Facility managers are now pressured with meeting increasing business demands of identifying, investing and implementing dependable uptime and sustainable data center solutions. In a recent study conducted by Honeywell Building Technologies,...
TECHNOLOGY
eiu.com

Energy in 2022: transition time

As part of our industry outlook for 2022, EIU has taken a look at the growth prospects, top risks and key trends facing the energy sector next year. Global energy consumption will rise by 2.2% in 2022 as economies recover from the impact of the pandemic. All types of energy, apart from nuclear power, will benefit. Even coal consumption, which was on the slide before the start of the pandemic, will grow next year. While continuing to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, businesses will also need to accelerate efforts to cut emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Energy Transition, Inflation Drive Bullish Commodities Outlook

VanEck Commodity Strategist Roland Morris discusses his views on a potential long-term bull market for commodities. VanEck Commodity Strategist Roland Morris discusses his views on a potential long-term bull market for commodities. He explores the impact of short and long-term trends, including supply constraints, the transition to renewable energy, inflation and Fed tapering.
bloomberglaw.com

EV Credit, Methane Fees: What $555 Billion Climate Plan Would Do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The. White House. has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
ENVIRONMENT
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Technology is key to thriving economy, real energy transition

New Mexico’s future is dependent on reducing the effects of climate change and ensuring a stable, thriving economy. As a Democrat, a lifelong New Mexican, and business owner, I understand and expect a balance of preserving and protecting our state’s natural beauty and maintaining an economic base that employs our families and friends and also funds our education, healthcare and infrastructure systems. ...
CARLSBAD, NM
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil: Playing The Energy Transition - Watch And Earn

Oil and gas demand is expected to rise over the next decades. On the back of rising oil prices Exxon (NYSE:XOM) posted satisfactory results in 2021. With developments in Guyana and the Permian the company provides good prospects in terms of expected revenue and shareholder returns. Going forward however climate change will start to play a bigger role especially for oil majors such as Exxon.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Helping Pacific Island communities build energy resilience

The inhabitants of the Pacific Islands are locked in an ongoing battle against rising sea levels and tropical cyclones which ravage their homes and their energy infrastructure with devastating regularity. Climate change means that extreme weather events are becoming more common in places like Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and hundreds of...
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Speeding up the energy transition reduces climate risks

Newswise — "Who would board an airplane, if the chance to arrive safely would only be 50 percent?" ask Harald Desing and Rolf Widmer at the very beginning of their publication. On our journey into the future with spaceship Earth, we don't have the choice of getting on or off. It is therefore all the more astonishing that even with optimistic transition pathways of the IPCC ("Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change"), the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5°C are only around 50 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
naturalgasworld.com

Energy transition in Japan and implications for gas

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Amazon, IBM Join Hands to Accelerate Energy Transition Goals

Amazon (AMZN) announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has teamed up with International Business Machines (IBM) to accelerate energy transition initiatives for the oil & gas Industry. Implications of the Collaboration. According to the terms of the agreement, IBM’s Open Data for Industries, IBM Cloud Pak for Data, and...
BUSINESS
Data Center Knowledge

Microsoft Opens Three Swedish Data Hubs Using Only Green Power

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has turned on a series of data centers at three sites in Sweden that run entirely on green energy through a partnership with state-owned utility Vattenfall AB. The Swedish computer halls, covering a total area of nearly 900 acres, are the latest in the company’s expansion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rics.org

Can every country transition to clean energy?

The World Energy Council’s Dr Angela Wilkinson tells Modus why the politics of clean energy can sometimes be its biggest obstacle. Dr Angela Wilkinson is secretary general of the World Energy Council, an organisation founded in 1923 with the aim of preventing international conflicts over energy resources. Nearly 100 years later the conflicts are still bubbling under the surface but are more likely to end in economic sanctions such as trade embargos than a military war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Shell Oils the Wheels of Its Energy Transition

Royal Dutch Shell is giving up its Dutch crown to become a more agile English commoner. It is good news for investors, though it would have been better news if the company had jumped before it was shoved. The energy giant said Monday it wants to consolidate its dual British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Green goals for heavy industries in the energy transition

Our emissions crisis is often defined in simplistic terms, often focusing on the more obvious carbon-intensive sectors of oil and gas production, shipping and aviation or the ‘carbon footprint’ of the individual. Intentional or not, this fails to provide a full picture of the circumstances that have led us to the brink. Entire societal structures have been built on the pretense of continued and lasting growth, through the use of fossil fuels. And while renewables are now extremely competitive for electricity production, they cannot (yet) fulfil the needs from industrial and manufacturing demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

Guidehouse Execs Share Recommendations on DOD Climate Resiliency

Two Guidehouse executives advise the Department of Defense to assess resiliency investments and implement mobility to reduce the impacts of natural disasters and extreme climate events on DOD’s energy infrastructure, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. Hector Artze, a partner with Guidehouse’s energy, sustainability and infrastructure segment, said understanding existing vulnerabilities can...
ENVIRONMENT
enr.com

Manufacturing Giant GE Sets Up for Energy Transition

Seeking to optimize its power manufacturing strength as energy construction markets shift, and to boost its top and bottom lines against growing global competition, Boston-based GE is combining its fossil fuel, renewable energy and digital software units into one new company to be spun off in early 2024. The spinoff, announced Nov. 9, will be made up of GE Power, GE Renewable Energy and GE Digital businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EU Softens Towards Natural Gas In Energy Transition

The European Union will likely include natural gas in its energy transition plans as some member states that are heavily reliant on coal at the moment would need an “intermediary stage”, the head of the EU green deal team Frans Timmermans said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We will have to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan's refiners look to invest bumper profits in energy transition

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners reported strong earnings for April-September and lifted their annual forecasts as surging oil prices brought hefty valuation gains on inventories and boosted earnings from their upstream oil assets. The companies said they would use the additional cash to help pay for the investment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Baker Hughes, Shell Pair To Accelerate Energy Transition

Baker Hughes and Shell have teamed up to accelerate the energy transition and reach net-zero carbon emission goals. Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes and supermajor Shell have teamed up to accelerate the energy transition and reach net-zero carbon emission goals. Baker Hughes and Shell signed a broad strategic collaboration agreement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

