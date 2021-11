FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Avenue North at the I-29 overpass in Fargo. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The State Patrol says the car had exited northbound at the I-29 ramp and the driver went through the intersection where he collided with a traffic signal post on the north side of 19th Avenue. The crash caused severe damage to the front end of the car.

