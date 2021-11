Southeastern Grocers (SEG) plans to hold a supplier sourcing event to collaborate with area businesses to expand the variety of local products at its stores. Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG said Monday that the Local Supplier Connect program enables companies within its five-state footprint to showcase their products for an opportunity to be placed on Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and/or Fresco y Más store shelves. At a virtual Local Supplier Connect event in the spring, participants will be able to engage with SEG buyers and category managers to share their company background, product information and marketing plans.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO