Mythbusting “Wind Oversupply”

A fierce windstorm crashed through Carbon County Monday night causing extensive property damage, and downed power poles that cut off electricity and caused fires. In many areas trees and branches littered the scene while lawn furniture and garbage bins lay strewn along sidewalks. Several Red Lodge businesses had signs and awnings torn from their holdings. Wind speeds were registering 81 miles per hour (mph) at Bearcreek and Luther at 11 p.m. Monday night. Red Lodge experienced up 75 mph while Roscoe hit 72 mph and Bridger 54 mph.On Wednesday morning Carbon Alert stated, “Mother Nature is really challenging us right now, causing multiple brush fires, damage to vehicles, homes, businesses, trees, and power infrastructure. Throughout the day our local first responders have been busy responding to fires both small and large…. fighting against these strong winds.” “The only fire actively burning in our area is the Rosebud Fire west of Roscoe. Estimated at 3,000-5,000 acres and zero percent contained. This fire is in Stillwater County, but Carbon County fire departments have been assisting since late last night when the fire began. Evacuation orders are still in place from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road to South Fiddler Creek Road including Ingersoll Rd. to Roscoe. Belfry Fire assisted with a wildland fire near Clark, Wyoming, throughout the night. Joliet Fire, Bridger Fire, Fromberg Fire and Red Lodge Fire have all responded to smaller fires in their districts that have been fully contained. Northwestern Energy, Beartooth Electric, and the local public works are working as quickly as they can to repair and secure any damaged power lines, and to remove trees and debris from this windstorm.” Carbon Alert asks the public to be cautious. The National Weather Service has predicted the winds should calm down later this week. For more photos, please see page 9.

CARBON COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO