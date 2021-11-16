ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mythbusting “Wind Oversupply”

Cover picture for the articleWind energy is already a common source of electricity because it is abundant, clean, reliable, and a low-cost source of electricity. Wind turbines are also flexible. Grid operators can turn down (or curtail) the output from wind farms to balance electricity supply and demand. Grid operators curtailing wind power...

myeasternshoremd.com

Wind Power

To the editor: At a meeting in late September, Marylanders showed that they see global warming as the overarching issue it will be for the next decades. The setting was a virtual hearing by the state’s Public Service Commission on expanding wind farms to produce electricity off the Maryland coast.
OCEAN CITY, MD
dailyeasternnews.com

Coles Wind talks clean, wind energy

Apex Clean Energy is proposing a wind farm project in Coles County which they say could bring in millions of dollars to local communities. The proposed project, Coles Wind, would consist of 70 turbines spaced a quarter mile to a half mile apart on farmland north of Charleston. Max Jabrixio,...
COLES COUNTY, IL
ucsusa.org

US Offshore Wind: 3 Key Opportunities to Advance Equity

The offshore wind industry has been growing steadily in recent years. A speaker at an offshore wind conference a couple of years ago pointed out how hard it was to stay up to speed on the industry’s latest developments. At that point, offshore wind states’ requirements had gone from 15,000 megawatts (MW) to 20,000 MW in only five months. Now, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the industry has more than 35,000 MW in various stages of development, and the Biden administration has set a goal of deploying 30,000 MW of offshore wind by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Texas State
Martha's Vineyard Times

A ‘momentous day’ for Vineyard Wind

Against the backdrop of Nantucket Sound and a steady wind that would surely keep a field of turbines spinning, political leaders and representatives of Vineyard Wind gathered at Covell’s Beach in Centerville to celebrate the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project. Federal and state leaders broke ground at the site...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kotatv.com

What? No Wind?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been privy to a very unstable pattern for a while. As we know living here in South Dakota, consistency is not exactly our jam. And that is going to hold especially true now. We are going to experience another low dipping in from...
RAPID CITY, SD
OZY

Chasing the Wind

The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. Storms are strange things — truly tempestuous in how suddenly they can shift shape and space. Even as we grappled with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and its devastation, Hurricane Nicholas barreled into Texas, flooding the Gulf Coast as it weakened. And then there are the long-term effects: Scientists found that 12 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana, 1 in 6 survivors still had symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wind on the rise

It's about to get windy. Each of the next three afternoons feature the strong wind gusts. Initially, it's from the south for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be a different vibe. It's a cooler wind by then. Gusts reach 40 mph through Tuesday afternoon out of the south. For Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Winds Of Change: Offshore Maryland Wind Farms On The Horizon

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — As the United Nations climate change conference wraps up in Scotland, countries are being asked to drastically cut back on their emissions by 2030. By mid-century, the hope is to reach net zero, the point at which greenhouse gases created by humans do not exceed trees’ and plants’ capacity to remove them from the atmosphere. One way to do that is by continuing to invest in renewable energy sources. It’s something that’s happening here in Maryland, with plans to install the state’s first offshore wind farm underway. “It’s a resource that’s underutilized,” said Kim Abplanalp, a Delmarva native...
MARYLAND STATE
theenergymix.com

U.S. Investors, States Shifting from Gas Plants to Renewables

Investors and state governments in the United States are pulling back from new natural gas projects, showing how climate policy and technological advancements are shifting their choices in favour of renewable energy. “The future for planned gas-fired power plants appears bleak as the investment market leaves them behind and turns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100. Renewed pledges from large emitters such as India would have a negligible effect on warming this century, the UN said during COP26, and were still worlds away from the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5C of warming. But the apparent precision of these estimates is misleading, according to a new study, written by several contributors to the UN reports it calls into question.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Houlton power customers escape huge spike in electricity rates

HOULTON, Maine — While many Maine residents will see considerably higher electricity bills starting in January, customers of Houlton Water Company will not see an increase in theirs for at least three more years. That’s because Houlton Water Company is a consumer-owned utility, rather than investor-owned, giving it the freedom...
HOULTON, ME
Herald-Palladium

Coal-fired power plants to close after new wastewater rule

Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. It's the expense of stricter pollution controls on their wastewater. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Carbon County News

High Winds Rattle Towns

A fierce windstorm crashed through Carbon County Monday night causing extensive property damage, and downed power poles that cut off electricity and caused fires. In many areas trees and branches littered the scene while lawn furniture and garbage bins lay strewn along sidewalks. Several Red Lodge businesses had signs and awnings torn from their holdings. Wind speeds were registering 81 miles per hour (mph) at Bearcreek and Luther at 11 p.m. Monday night. Red Lodge experienced up 75 mph while Roscoe hit 72 mph and Bridger 54 mph.On Wednesday morning Carbon Alert stated, “Mother Nature is really challenging us right now, causing multiple brush fires, damage to vehicles, homes, businesses, trees, and power infrastructure. Throughout the day our local first responders have been busy responding to fires both small and large…. fighting against these strong winds.” “The only fire actively burning in our area is the Rosebud Fire west of Roscoe. Estimated at 3,000-5,000 acres and zero percent contained. This fire is in Stillwater County, but Carbon County fire departments have been assisting since late last night when the fire began. Evacuation orders are still in place from the intersection of Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road to South Fiddler Creek Road including Ingersoll Rd. to Roscoe. Belfry Fire assisted with a wildland fire near Clark, Wyoming, throughout the night. Joliet Fire, Bridger Fire, Fromberg Fire and Red Lodge Fire have all responded to smaller fires in their districts that have been fully contained. Northwestern Energy, Beartooth Electric, and the local public works are working as quickly as they can to repair and secure any damaged power lines, and to remove trees and debris from this windstorm.” Carbon Alert asks the public to be cautious. The National Weather Service has predicted the winds should calm down later this week. For more photos, please see page 9.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Farm and Dairy

Marlin: As harvest winds down, prices wind up

Harvest is finished and finishing over the Midwest. In the process, prices have firmed up significantly in corn and soybeans, and the wheat market has continued to rally to near-record highs. Lost in the enthusiasm for the week is the fact that we still have long-term downtrends in place in corn and soybeans.
AGRICULTURE

