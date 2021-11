The Monticello Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 4. This year’s theme will be “Christmas at the Movies.”. Entry forms can be picked up at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office on the third floor of the courthouse or Monticello Town Hall. Cost per entry is $15. Deadline for entry is Dec. 1. All forms and payments may be dropped off at the chamber office or mailed to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 996, Monticello, MS 39654.

MONTICELLO, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO