ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Editorial: Glasgow climate summit brought incremental progress. That's a failure

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.N. summit in Glasgow concluded over the weekend with a new climate agreement among nearly 200 countries that drew applause from world leaders in attendance. But they should be embarrassed patting themselves on the back over something so inadequate. The two-week proceeding brought incremental progress, but that in itself is...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 1

Related
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

The Tragedy of Stopping Climate Change

As nations everywhere struggle to decide how best to salvage Earth, perhaps it’s only to be expected that our global generalized anxiety disorder has reached the fever pitch of a writer under deadline: How should the plot to save the world proceed?. The 2051 Munich Climate Conference, organized by the...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NPR

Who pays for climate change?

A coalition of wealthier countries have promised that they'll provide $100 billion each year to help developing countries tackle climate change. So far, most haven't delivered on their promises, and it's a huge point of contention in the talks in Glasgow right now. Today on the show, NPR climate correspondent...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Science

This one image illustrates the severity of climate change

Tuvalu representative Simon Kofe delivered a speech to delegates at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in a memorable way this week by standing in the rising seawater he was warning the world about. In the four-minute-long video, Kofe, the Tuvalu minister of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs, explained there is no time left for speeches because coastal areas are flooding, and not just in small island nations like his.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

COP26: Success or failure? A climate correspondent's verdict

Was COP26 a success or failure? We ask TIME's climate correspondent. Justin Worland covered the twists and turns of the Glasgow climate summit. COP26 president says 1.5 C warming target still within reach 'but its pulse is weak'. The 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Climate Agreement#Drought#U N#Chinese
Reuters

FACTBOX-What's in the Glasgow Climate Pact?

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Nearly 200 nations agreed to adopt the Glasgow Climate Pact on Saturday after more than two weeks of intense negotiations, with the UK host of the talks saying the deal would keep alive international hopes of averting the worst impacts of global warming. Here are the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
The New Yorker

Trust Is Hard to Find at the U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow

As the second week of the COP26 United Nations global climate talks began in Glasgow on Monday, the Washington Post published a truly remarkable piece of reporting that will surely demoralize the hardworking people gathered in the convention hall trying to hammer out an agreement. A team led by the Post’s veteran climate analyst Chris Mooney went through the emissions data proffered by countries at the summit, and found that they were in many cases wildly wrong. Malaysia, for instance, claimed that its forests are sucking up so much carbon that its net emissions are smaller than tiny Belgium’s—even though most researchers are convinced that clearing peatlands for palm-oil plantations, as Malaysia has been doing, is the very definition of a carbon bomb. The Central African Republic reported that its land absorbs 1.8 billion tons of carbon a year; the Post termed it “an immense and improbable amount that would effectively offset the annual emissions of Russia.” The worst-case scenario: the emissions data could be off by twenty-three per cent over all, or roughly the equivalent of China’s emissions.
INDIA
GoDanRiver.com

Editorial: Climate-change summits are nice, but sanctions ensure substantive action

The climate change summit in Scotland that began last week managed, once again, to sidestep one of the main stumbling blocks to progress addressing global warming: All countries are autonomous and free to choose their own paths based on national self-interest. Even when all of humanity is under threat from rising seas and increasingly deadly weather disasters, there’s no mechanism in place to ensure nations abide by their pledges.
ENVIRONMENT
Taylor Daily Press

‘Unabashed ambition’ to save Glasgow’s chaotic climate summit

With only a few days left, chaos reigns in Glasgow. But top climate experts are keeping their spirits high. They hope the “unabashed ambition” to save the climate will find its way to negotiators. The hopeful thing in chaos theory is that behind apparent chaos hides a system that leads...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
news9.com

Tens Of Thousands Of Activists March Outside UN Climate Summit In Glasgow

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the climate talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma addresses climate summit in Glasgow

Cop26 president Alok Sharma and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are addressing an expert group on the collaboration between stakeholders that must act on climate change at the summit in Glasgow on Thursday (11 November). Yesterday saw a rare bit of good news come out for the climate conference, with...
ENVIRONMENT
kiowacountypress.net

COP26: experts react to the UN climate summit and Glasgow Pact

Christina E. Hoicka, University of Victoria; Daniel Sperling, University of California, Davis; Ian Lowe, Griffith University; Kate Dooley, The University of Melbourne; Kyla Tienhaara, Queen's University, Ontario; Mark Maslin, UCL; Piers Forster, University of Leeds; Ran Boydell, Heriot-Watt University, and Simon Lewis, UCL. We asked experts from around the world...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Fear of failure as climate summit enters final day

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is entering its final day, amid growing fears that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C is unlikely to be met. UN Secretary General António Guterres bluntly told the Associated Press news agency that goal was on "life support". He said the summit...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Sun

Biden, Xi Set To Put the Gloss on the Failure of the Glasgow Climate Parley

The way to view the virtual summit taking place on Monday between President Biden and the Communist Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, is as a palliative following the failure of the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is wrapping up at Glasgow. COP26 opened with dire warning and great expectations, only to fizzle out.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Hundreds of academics denounce Glasgow summit as ‘failure’ and call for ‘real green revolution’

Over 200 academics have signed an open letter branding the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” in which corporate interests are over-represented, and calling for a “real green revolution” to halt greenhouse gas emissions, regenerate nature, and adapt to the realities of the worsening climate crisis.Co-ordinated by former Extinction Rebellion strategist Professor Rupert Read, of the University of East Anglia, along with Professor Jem Bendell of the University of Cumbria and Dr Malika Virah-Sawmy of IAAS-Potsdam, the letter claims that during the summit, “business commitments distracted from the economic policies necessary to reduce atmospheric carbon and prepare for...
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Delivering More Action at Climate Summit in Glasgow

Leaders came to the climate summit in Glasgow with a daunting, necessary, and achievable task – put the world on a much more plausible pathway to “keep 1.5°C alive”. To do that they needed to set more ambitious commitments and take noticeable steps to strengthen their actions right now. We needed more pledges and actions to drive down emissions in this “decisive decade”. The climate summit in Glasgow reached the strongest global consensus yet, but much more work lies ahead if we are to stave off the worst impacts of the climate crisis. The atmosphere doesn’t care what you promise to deliver.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy