Weather: Tom shows when rain enters forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for one more day of mild weather before colder temps and snow return to the forecast. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday with moderate winds and gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day and evening. Showers return to the forecast late Wednesday night and are likely on Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the mid 40s on Thursday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO