Weather: Tom shows when rain enters forecast

Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week. If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.
What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead and Mission Valleys from until 11AM Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Patchy freezing rain possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region from 10 AM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday. Total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches will be possible for West Glacier, 4 to 6 inches at Marias Pass.
With floodwaters lingering in parts of Skagit County, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday that more heavy rain is on the way. The majority of the county is forecast to see 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall on Thanksgiving Day.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for one more day of mild weather before colder temps and snow return to the forecast. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday with moderate winds and gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day and evening. Showers return to the forecast late Wednesday night and are likely on Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the mid 40s on Thursday.
Comments / 0