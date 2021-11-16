ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Tom shows when rain enters forecast

WBAL Radio
 8 days ago

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows how it will be dry and cool...

www.wbal.com

1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBCMontana

Freezing rain and snow to impact Tuesday travel

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead and Mission Valleys from until 11AM Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Patchy freezing rain possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region from 10 AM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday. Total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches will be possible for West Glacier, 4 to 6 inches at Marias Pass.
Skagit Valley Herald

Rain, wind in forecast for Thanksgiving

With floodwaters lingering in parts of Skagit County, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday that more heavy rain is on the way. The majority of the county is forecast to see 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall on Thanksgiving Day.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says the sunshine is back and the cold weather remains. Winds are picking up, too.
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine, then rain overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for one more day of mild weather before colder temps and snow return to the forecast. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday with moderate winds and gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day and evening. Showers return to the forecast late Wednesday night and are likely on Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the mid 40s on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Windy overnight with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Chilly and windy on Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 30s.
