Do you dread the idea of planning Thanksgiving meal or cringe thinking about your Mother-in-law’s judgmental looks at your table? Well dread no more as SideChef the app with a supporting website that features thousands of recipes with step-by-step photos or videos to guide you through them is at the rescue! Sure, there are many recipe aps out there but SideChef is unique in that the recipes scale up or down with the press of a button, and there are built-in timers for the steps that need them.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO