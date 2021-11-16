'Year 6!' Teen Who Was Accidentally Invited to 'Grandma's' Thanksgiving Keeps Tradition Going

Before I go on my antique nerd rant, I will say there are exceptions to every rule. One of which that if an item is truly sentimental to you then value doesn’t matter. You should keep it regardless. However, the vast majority of stuff that is preserved and passed down through the family is saved due to “value”. The reality of it though is ninety percent of what Grandma used to keep in the China cabinet has no value today; and so, begins the rant. Occupied Japan porcelain, Noritake, Depression Glass, Hummels, Department 56, old newspapers, LIFE magazines, the list can go on forever! There are so many things that have been saved through time and collections built of valueless garbage. But hey, what are you going to do. Now again, within every class of valueless collectible there is the one percent rarity that is still worth something, maybe a few hundred. But the vast majority of it would be better well served letting your child or grandchildren blow it away with a BB gun.

