Family Relationships

'Year 6!' Teen Who Was Accidentally Invited to 'Grandma's' Thanksgiving Keeps Tradition Going

By Joelle Goldstein
Parents Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years have passed, but Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench's friendship is still going strong. The pals first met in 2016 when Dench invited Hinton over for dinner through a text that was meant for her 24-year-old grandson. Because her grandson had switched his phone number, the message was sent to...

www.parents.com

