Back in 2010, LeBron James created quite the spectacle when he hosted "The Decision" on ESPN. It was a special event for free agency where LeBron looked to announce where he would be going. At the time, there were rumors circulating that he would go to the Miami Heat to play with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, although there were others who felt like it would be wrong for him to Cleveland. In the end, James went to the Heat, where he eventually won two NBA championships.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO