Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Give Great

By Photography by Clint Blowers
Chicago magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR KIDS (AND KIDS AT HEART) A collaboration between Wilson and artist Romero Britto, the Britto Blade 23 will make Junior the coolest kid on the court. $50. The Wilson Store, 932 N. Rush St., Gold Coast. 2. Hip to be square. Inspired by Japanese kumiki puzzles, the Cubebot...

101 Cookbooks

Culinary Gift Guide – A Holiday Gift Guide for Cooks

Happiest holidays everyone! I’ve pulled together this culinary gift guide to help any of you shopping for the cooks in your family. All the items are things I’ve used (and loved!) in my own kitchen or are items made by producers I know and love - with a few wildcards thrown in for fun. I’ve tried to highlight a range here, emphasizing products made by hand, or small companies. Enjoy!
The Best Gifts For That Friend Who's Hard To Shop For

Some of us are incredibly difficult to shop for, but thankfully, Huckberry has a collection of wacky, wild and unexpected gifts that will really blow some minds. Your friend might have already bought all the movies and gadgets they wanted already, but they won't be expecting an ice ball maker, a sleeping bag for beer or a knot-making guide.
The 25+ Best Beauty Advent Calendars, From Under-$50 Sets to Ultra-Luxe Boxes by Hollywood-Loved Brands

Advent calendars are the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays, which is why they’re a great one-and-done early present for your favorite beauty buffs (or yourself) before December. The best beauty Advent calendars are often worth well over the price you’re paying, as the value sets are stocked with full- and travel-sized products that can be gifted as one glamorous package or divvied among the makeup mavens and grooming enthusiasts in your life. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers, from prestige brand best-sellers to ultra-luxurious sets by labels often spotted in the vanities of...
WBRE

Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
Louis Vuitton
Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
12 best gifts for new homeowners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 gifts for new homeowners are best?  Do you know someone who recently purchased their first home? If you’d like to celebrate their exciting milestone, especially if you’re attending their housewarming party soon, you may be wondering which gifts are best for new homeowners. Everyone […]
Storefront Windows Of Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue On Rodeo Drive Damaged

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding two incidences in Beverly Hills that resulted in windows to two stores being smashed. “This used to be the safest city in the west but it’s not anymore,” said shopper Salvano Fino. “Anybody can come and just take and it’s just getting very easy for them.” Beverly Hills police said officers responded Sunday to reports of a window smashed near the 200 block of Rodeo Drive. When they arrived, they located two storefronts that had windows smashed. The damaged storefronts included Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue. Police said no merchandise...
Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Hailey Bieber Goes Glam Modeling Party Heels, Satin Sandals & More in Jimmy Choo’s Latest Campaign

Jimmy Choo is kicking off the holidays in style. The footwear brand’s continuation of the fall ’21 Time to Dare collection has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Hailey Bieber. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the new images place the 24-year-old in festive outfits across Los Angeles, wearing the latest roundup of elegant shoes ideal for party season. Expect innovative styles like the Diamond x Hike boot, shown below. It’s a hybrid between the company’s signature chunky trainers and hiking boot; not to mention, it will add some much needed chic comfort to any frock demonstrated by Bieber herself. Syles that coincide with the British label’s glam spirit are seen throughout, such as satin sky-high stilettos in bright hues like the Avery pumps (above) and Azia sandals (below), and sparkling handbags, including the Bon Bon are showcased, too. For fans of booties, the Oriel pointed-toe style (above) comes in both black and latte patent leather, with crystal-encrusted tassel fringe and stars on the side. See 19 times Hailey Bieber wowed in tall heels.
The Only Handbags We Want This Winter Are Cozy Ones

Next to a trusty pair of knee-high boots and a solid collection of knit dresses, the best way to conquer winter fashion is through fun accessories. This year, though, it seems old favorites like beret hats and bulky scarves are taking a back seat, and instead, fuzzy and faux fur handbags handbags have become the seasonal must-have — even if, you know, they don't actually do anything to keep you warm.
Deal Alert: Get This Tommy Bahama Reversible Half-Zip Pullover At Nordstrom For 56% Off

With Christmas right around the corner, the Black Friday deals are hotter than ever. And due to anticipated supply chain issues, retailers like Nordstrom are getting ahead of the game this year, dropping prices of some of the most coveted items for Christmas, including outerwear, sweaters, and more. Right now, you can grab this Tommy Bahama Men’s Alpine View Reversible Half-Zip Pullover Sweater at Nordstrom for 56% off, which is a great discount considering its regular retail price of $125.  This savings brings the total price down to $54.98, making it a great Christmas gift for dads, brothers, uncles, or significant others this holiday season. Given the...
Best gifts to give your friend or significant other

Homemade cookies are an inexpensive way to let your loved ones know you have been thinking about them. Concord, Calif., junior Sarah Hamilton said she would gift these to her friends. Price range: $5 to $10. Necklace. San Clemente, Calif., junior Shaye Pettis said she loves wearing jewelry and it...
Sister, Sister! 30 Best Gifts That Your Sister Will Absolutely Love

There’s no one on Earth who knows your sister (or sisters) better than you do. After all, you know all her embarrassing childhood moments, have overcome countless silly fights together, and probably still share clothes and secrets to this day. Having said that, there’s no amount of closeness that can completely eradicate the sense of dread when it comes time to buy presents—even if they are for your sister from the same mister.
James Martin of Bocadillo Market Adds a Personal Touch to Spanish Cuisine

Shortly after James Martin got married, he and his wife, Jessica, went to Spain. “We had bocadillos in Madrid and traveled through markets in Barcelona,” he says. “It heightened me as a chef.” Bocadillo Market, their beautiful new restaurant and shop, works at any hour. Grab coffee and date-banana cake for breakfast and a smoked lamb sandwich for lunch. Come dinner, Martin (A10) pushes Spanish cuisine in new directions in dishes like gnocchi with pickled artichokes, mushrooms, and romesco. He takes inspiration from childhood trips to the South (“I feel the connection with ingredients like rice, ham, and beans”), and his lima bean stew with saffron and morcilla honors a recipe of his mother’s. Says Martin: “I put all this together to create something fun.” 2342 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park.
