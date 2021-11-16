Taco Bell In Bangkok…

We are excited about joining the family of food trucks at the Switchyard. What we offer is unique and different Traditional Native American Indian cuisine with a Texas twist. Our inspired chef Jennifer Scharen from the Culinary Arts Institute Dallas has had a lifelong dream of running her own food truck and serving food with great taste. She has found not only your ordinary taco but, a fry bread taco with chili beef tips! That sounds great and makes your mouth water just thinking about it. We are inspired by the legendary Bigfoot and with a legendary food, why not give it a unique name? On the menu side we have beef, chicken, and a veggie fry bread taco. The Sasquatch is unique all by itself... a hamburger with fry bread as buns! Oh and the dessert Fried Feathers is to die for with Lemon Mascarpone! We are happy to bring something different and look forward to serving this community in Saginaw!

SAGINAW, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO